80 cases, 8 deaths in Accordius outbreak

The outbreak wasn’t added to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website until last Friday, when it was listed as “pending closure,” which means there had not been a case at the health center in 28 days, according to Kathryn Goodman, communications and public relations manager for the Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD).

In a Dec. 7 email blast, families were notified that one resident tested positive for COVID-19 during routine screening. By Jan. 7, that number had risen to 37 residents testing positive and six hospitalized, an email noted. Nine staff members had tested positive, as well, according to the email. It’s unclear at this time which of those numbers are incorporated within the case count or hospitalization count for Greene County—standing at 986 and 50 respectfully since the beginning of the pandemic almost a year ago. As of Tuesday, there were a total of six deaths reported—with a new one added on Feb. 23, though it’s unclear if that is one added from the outbreak or not. If it’s not, that makes 14 deaths in Greene County attributed to the coronavirus.