80 cases, 8 deaths in Accordius outbreak

Accordius Health (formerly Grace Rehab) in Stanardsville experienced an outbreak of the novel coronavirus in December and January that infected 80 residents and staff, killing eight people. Due to privacy regulations, no information about who passed away is available.
The outbreak wasn’t added to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) website until last Friday, when it was listed as “pending closure,” which means there had not been a case at the health center in 28 days, according to Kathryn Goodman, communications and public relations manager for the Blue Ridge Health District (BRHD).
No one from Accordius Health returned calls or emails by press time.
In a Dec. 7 email blast, families were notified that one resident tested positive for COVID-19 during routine screening. By Jan. 7, that number had risen to 37 residents testing positive and six hospitalized, an email noted. Nine staff members had tested positive, as well, according to the email. It’s unclear at this time which of those numbers are incorporated within the case count or hospitalization count for Greene County—standing at 986 and 50 respectfully since the beginning of the pandemic almost a year ago. As of Tuesday, there were a total of six deaths reported—with a new one added on Feb. 23, though it’s unclear if that is one added from the outbreak or not. If it’s not, that makes 14 deaths in Greene County attributed to the coronavirus.
The website notes that VDH is still processing death certificates related to the post-holiday surge and there could be a delay between a peak in cases and a peak in deaths. One reason is that each death is reviewed by “a subject matter expert, which takes additional time,” according to the health department.
The reason for the delay between reporting of the outbreak and addition of cases and deaths to the local system is because the numbers come from two separate reporting systems, according to VDH staff. Outbreaks are reported using the Virginia Outbreak Surveillance System (VOSS) while laboratory data and case investigations are housed in the Virginia Electronic Disease Surveillance System (VEDSS). As each case is investigated and verified by the state, individual cases are added to local dashboards, according to VDH staff.
“We have spoken with the epidemiologists working on the outbreak investigation at Accordius Health and they are still in the process of verifying the outbreak-associated case and death counts,” said VDH dashboard manager Emily Wilkinson Feb. 23. “However, the 80 cases and 8 deaths listed on the (long-term care facility) dashboard were numbers provided to the local health department by Accordius … once all of the lab results are received and entered into VEDSS, they will be reflected on the BRHD and state locality dashboard.”
According to Melissa Meador, director of emergency services for Greene County, the case counts and hospitalization counts in early January did note the cases at Accordius, as she told the Greene County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 12.
“Typically, a case of COVID-19 reported in a person who lives in a long-term care facility will be recorded … in the locality of the long-term care facility,” Wilkinson said. “Sometimes, although infrequently … the previous home address is the information used to assign a case/death to a locality.”
The VDH dashboard showed the county’s percent positivity rate as of Feb. 23 at 9.7%, down from 15% on Jan. 5, but up from 5.9% on Feb. 14.
Nearly 1,300 Greene County residents are fully vaccinated against the virus with 4,638 doses administrated in total as of Feb. 22.
“Information and data sharing is important in keeping our community and first-responder agencies safe,” Meador said Monday. “We want to be as transparent with community members as possible, and that requires accurate up-to-date information. The pandemic has proven that the flow of information from the state level to the local level and vice versa is vital in order to protect our citizens and first-responders.”