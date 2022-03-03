$47 million budget OK’d by school board

It’s budget season once more, and for those of us who attend local board meetings that means lots and lots of meetings. The Greene County School Board held a public budget workshop Feb. 2, had a public hearing on the budget during its regular monthly meeting Feb. 9 and adopted the budget proposal Feb. 23. Zero members of the public signed up to speak during public comment on the budget at any of these meetings.

“One of the three primary roles of the school board is to pass the budget—and the budget is a reflection of our priorities,” said Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh at the public hearing Feb. 9. Those priorities include implementation of the Innovate 2021 strategic plan; providing competitive compensation and benefits for all staff; and focusing on the support, recruitment and retention of the most highly qualified educators, leaders and support staff.

Influencing factors in the budget process include: the Local Composite Index (LCI)—a complex calculation of the county’s ability to pay education costs (increased by 1.7% over last year to 0.3505); statistics on inflation (currently at 7% which is a 40-year high); estimates of local, state and federal funding based on previous years; proposed one-time state funding for school construction projects; the schedule of capital debt repayments year over year for past projects; pandemic related federal funding and requests from schools and departments.

The fiscal year 2023 (FY23) budget, which totals $47,099,556, was presented to the Greene County Board of Supervisors at its budget workshop March 1, after press time.

The numbers

The total Greene County Public Schools (GCPS) proposed budget of $47,099,556 for FY2023 is an increase of 14.4% from the previous year’s approved budget of $41,172,980. A prominent factor in this large increase is due to revenue additions totaling more than $4 million in state funding designed to help fund staff raises. In addition, federal pandemic funding has been factored in to the tune of approximately $1.5 million.

It is important to note that the proposed funding for raises comes from former Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget proposal, as a formal proposal from Gov. Glenn Youngkin—sworn in last month—has not yet been made available for schools for planning purposes. Also of note is the fact that the 10% raise touted by Northam is in fact divided into a 5% increase for FY23 and another 5% for FY24—with partial funding from the state to cover the cost of raises for Standards of Quality (SoQ) positions, or those mandated in state policy for minimum student-to-teacher ratios. In order to provide raises to all staff in the county, local funds from the Board of Supervisors would be necessary to make up the difference.

Since the start of the pandemic, educators have been stressed and stretched to their limits with ever-changing state and health department guidance, balancing the curricular demands of state testing with the need to keep students healthy and safe and struggling to fill staffing gaps due to illness and quarantine protocols. In a National Education Association survey in January, 55% of educators said they were more likely to leave or retire from education sooner than planned because of the pandemic—nearly double the number who said the same in July 2020.

“Another survey conducted by the Rand Corporation found that while 40% of all employed adults reported experiencing job-related stress during the pandemic, the figure was 78% for K-12 teachers,” Whitmarsh said. “We struggle to fill our absences every day … (and) the unfilled positions absolutely add to these issues. I can tell you our administrators are up early every day trying to figure out coverage when teachers and other support staff are out because we need everyone who’s employed by the school division.”

The school board voted at its Feb. 2 work session to include a 7% raise in the budget—more than the 5% proposed by the state and in sync with the 7% estimated inflation or cost-of-living increase year over year. GCPS currently employs 475 individuals; this is made up of administrators (21 of these, 4% of staff), teachers (261 or 55%), support staff (188 or 40%) and the school board (5, 1%). The matching funds required for such a raise adds $1,864,406 to the budget.

Along with additions to the alternative education program, staff raises were one budget line item that was voted on in early 2020 but had to be scrapped once the pandemic reduced all federal and state funding totals for that year. According to comparisons with nearby counties (Albemarle, Augusta, Fluvanna, Madison, Nelson, Orange and Rockingham counties and the City of Charlottesville), Greene currently ranks fifth for average teacher’s salary with a bachelor’s degree ($47,952) and fourth for teachers with a master’s degree ($50,152).

“Workforce retention and recruitment is our absolute top priority because we are a people business,” Whitmarsh said. “We cannot do what we need to do for our students and for our community without our people.”

Of the nearly $1.1 million dollars’ worth of staffing and materials requests considered by the board at its budget workshop early last month, priorities for FY23 include: new positions at the tech center for manufacturing, career connections, creative medias and welding (chosen based on student survey feedback as the most-desired courses); additional bus drivers; a director of student services and public information specialist; two new student success coaches; and five new alternative education positions.

The new Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs selected align with priorities identified in a parent survey on budget priorities earlier this year as well as surveys to students on which courses they would like to see offered.

“Manufacturing is a local industry on all sides of us,” Whitmarsh explained. “A Career Connections teacher would help students evaluate the career landscape and look at possibilities and choices that are out there; the creative media teacher—we’re heavy in programming (but) this would be the creative, graphic arts and web design (side).”

Expanding alternative education to reach middle school students was a priority in the 2020 budget proposal that was cut short due to pandemic funding cuts as well as difficulties in placing alternative education students during distance/virtual learning. With students back in school full-time and increased needs identified by the pandemic, those positions are back on the priority list this year.

The cost of these new positions—if all are able to be filled—comes to $465,500.

Non-personnel requests include supplies for the manufacturing and welding courses and various school construction, maintenance and security projects. The total for these items comes out to $2,034,776. Broken down further, that includes $30,000 for welding supplies, $123,000 for equipment to begin the manufacturing program; and $1,986,403 for school construction.

“The greatest cost that we have is the people that work with our kids,” Whitmarsh concluded. “I cannot say enough about the incredibly talented and very dedicated educators that we have in Greene. And our support staff—they’re there for us to keep our doors open every day last year and they’re giving us their very best this year. As I’ve said many times before, it is a tough year; so I hope our community will see it as a priority to invest in our staff so that we can in turn invest in our students.”

Federal CARES Act funding—those funds provided by the federal government in the past two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—will add up to $1,491,894. These, however, are grant-related and must be acquired by a complex process involving requests for reimbursement on specific items. Some of the categories for reimbursable items include student supports related to learning loss (success coaches), school psychologists, intervention supports (including alternative education and English Learner staff) and extended summer school offerings as well as professional development and technology improvements.

For planning purposes, fall enrollment numbers at each school were considered to determine the average daily membership or ADM. Enrollment for 2022 averaged 2,897 with 372 students at Nathanael Greene Primary School, 329 at Nathanael Greene Elementary, 528 at Ruckersville Elementary, 712 at William Monroe Middle School and 955 at William Monroe High.

Of this student population, 218 are English Learners (7.5% of the student body and the highest percentage to date); 1,385 qualify as economically disadvantaged (48%, also the highest proportion on record); and 392 students have disabilities (13.5%, down from previous years due in part to the pandemic).

The process

Assuming that revenues at the federal level stay flat ($2,080,000) year over year, that state revenues match what Gov. Northam proposed ($24,995,396 with the additional funds for salary increases) and that local revenue remains flat ($17,472,521), the total request to the Board of Supervisors to meet the proposed budget total is an additional $565,745 over what was provided by the BOS last year.

“The past four years, there has not been much change with regard to how much the county has funded for us,” Whitmarsh said. “There was an increase in FY19 to pay for the first payment on the facilities project—and we’re very grateful for that—but since that time, there’s been no significant increase.”

These numbers, of course, could change once final budget totals come out from the new governor and will adjust the budget request accordingly once those items are known. The Virginia House of Delegates and State Senate are currently in session and will also each present their own versions of the budget proposal before all is said and done.

Locally, the budget proposal that was approved last week will go before the Board of Supervisors at its March 1 budget work session, along with the budget requests from the Sheriff’s office, the Commonwealth’s Attorney, the County Treasurer, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, the Commissioner of Revenue and the County Administrator.

The BOS is scheduled to hold budget workshops March 8 and 10 (if needed) and to vote on their budget by the end of March. The state normally finalizes its budget in April or May, so this is a process that will be amended as needed as it progresses.

