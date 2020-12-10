36 businesses in Greene got CARES grants

Other businesses who received grants include: Webster Designs, $4,869; Kuyk & Associates Inc., $4,250; Natural Roots, $4,175; John 14:14 Italian Ice, $1,040; Mary Mayo Design, $1,936; Top Cat Antiques, $3,489; BA Photography Design, $4,495; Anne Wise, $4,573; Mixed Greene, $3,181; and Madison Joe USA, $3,889.

In the first round of grant applications, 27 businesses were approved for grants for a total of $206,563. Eleven businesses were not approved. In the second round, nine businesses were approved for a total of $54,334. Six businesses were not approved.

The EDA engaged the Community Investment Collaborative (CIC) in Charlottesville to review and award the grants. At the Nov. 17 EDA meeting, the board voted to use some of the remaining funding to pay for the costs of the CIC to operate the grant program for the county and for the mailers to businesses announcing the grants, for a total of $10,866.50. The remaining $28,236.50 will be returned to the county to be spent by the due date later this month.

EDA member Michael Payne said at the Nov. 17 meeting he thought the program through CIC went smoothly.

“I thought the CIC performed very well and I think we hit our critical deadlines that we committed to,” Payne said.