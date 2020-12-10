36 businesses in Greene got CARES grants

Thirty-six businesses in Greene County received a total of $260,897 in grants this year through the county’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Greene County Board of Supervisors in June approved $300,000 from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars for this purpose. The county received two $1.7 million tranches of funding from the act—one in June and the other in September.
Grants were awarded in $25,000, $10,000 or $5,000 increments. Because the amount of the grant could not exceed the amount of the business’s financial losses, some amounts were less than $5,000.
Two businesses received the highest dollar amount grants: A Goff Limousine and Bus Company LLC and Holiday Inn Express and Suites.
Ten local businesses received $10,000 grants: The Lafayette LLC; AFG LLC; LT Glamour Nails & Spa LLC; Ashbury International Group Inc.; SuperFun Attractions LLC; Tusing Wedding and Events LLC; Harrison Floor; Mountainside Gas and Grocery; and Sagmae LLC.
Thirteen businesses received $5,000 grants: Rummage 33; Q’s Grooming; JSB Enterprises LLC; Kibler Photography; Go Green Hybrid Transportation LLC; Sassy Scissors and Tan; Morton Landscaping; Tidy Guy LLC; Marcus L. Shifflett Construction; Pawz 4 Angel; Home Maintenance Company; Fireproof Solutions LLC; and Diamond Auto Sales and Service LLC.
Other businesses who received grants include: Webster Designs, $4,869; Kuyk & Associates Inc., $4,250; Natural Roots, $4,175; John 14:14 Italian Ice, $1,040; Mary Mayo Design, $1,936; Top Cat Antiques, $3,489; BA Photography Design, $4,495; Anne Wise, $4,573; Mixed Greene, $3,181; and Madison Joe USA, $3,889.
In the first round of grant applications, 27 businesses were approved for grants for a total of $206,563. Eleven businesses were not approved. In the second round, nine businesses were approved for a total of $54,334. Six businesses were not approved.
The EDA engaged the Community Investment Collaborative (CIC) in Charlottesville to review and award the grants. At the Nov. 17 EDA meeting, the board voted to use some of the remaining funding to pay for the costs of the CIC to operate the grant program for the county and for the mailers to businesses announcing the grants, for a total of $10,866.50. The remaining $28,236.50 will be returned to the county to be spent by the due date later this month.
EDA member Michael Payne said at the Nov. 17 meeting he thought the program through CIC went smoothly.
“I thought the CIC performed very well and I think we hit our critical deadlines that we committed to,” Payne said.
Director of Economic Development and Tourism Alan Yost agreed with Payne.
“The CIC was an incredible asset throughout the entire region,” Yost said. “All my cohorts are saying it’s been fantastic. I still don’t know how they pulled this off for so many localities. It was flawless in my opinion.”
The CIC partnered with 11 area municipalities in all, fostering $11,625,364 in capital to small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to Greene County, funds were distributed from Culpeper, Orange, Albemarle, Powhatan, Fauquier, Fluvanna and Rappahannock counties, the towns of Culpeper, Scottsville and Gordonsville and the city of Charlottesville.
The current CARES Act funding used in these grants expires in December 2020. CIC said in a press release last week it does not anticipate further grants through these programs.
