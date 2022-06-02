3 locals died from COVID this month

A year ago, most folks felt comfortably assured COVID-19 was in retreat and life would soon be back to normal.

And, sure enough, it looked much like that as case counts and vaccination rates changed places among rising data metrics.

As it turned out, after a summer with fairly relaxed pandemic protocols, virus variations emerged and case counts climbed gain in the fall before achieving new heights as 2021 turned to 2022.

After new local case counts peaked in January (1,743 for Orange; 535 for Madison; and 964 in Greene) those numbers fell somewhat precipitously as the spring months emerged.

March saw just 61 new cases recorded in Orange, 64 in Greene, but still 258 in Madison. In April, Orange posted 71 new cases, with 32 in Greene and 139 in Madison.

Now, the numbers generally are going the other direction (though Madison’s new case numbers have declined).

“COVID-19 continues to spread, and some of the sub-variants appear to be more transmissible than Omicron BA.1,” said Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Population Health Coordinator April Achter. “Currently, there is no evidence that these sub-variants cause more severe disease. They do, however, appear to have some ability to escape antibody response from a prior infection, particularly among those that are unvaccinated.”

Nationally, after the winter Omicron variant surge, the number of daily cases is now at its highest level since November—when the initial Omicron surge began, she noted.

Gauging the “true size of the wave” is more challenging for public health officials because of the high volume of over-the-counter tests, meaning many positive test results may not be reported.

“Cases—which are being driven by the BA.2 and BA.2.12.1 subvariants—are rising across the nation, but the Northeast and Midwest regions are experiencing surges that are now higher than during last summer’s peak caused by Delta,” Achter reported. “Hospitalizations continue to rise and are up 26% over the past two weeks.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has categorized Orange County, Greene County, Albemarle County and Charlottesville as having high COVID-19 community levels. Madison County, Spotsylvania County, Louisa County and Culpeper County were considered in the medium category.

Achter noted that COVID-19 community levels are determined by the following metrics (over the past seven days each week): new COVID-19 hospital admissions; percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients; and new cases per 100,000.

The level determines recommendations for both individual and community prevention strategies, and includes things like masking, testing, ventilating spaces, vaccines and treatment and are different than Community transmission levels, which include health care settings and are based on different metrics.

Through Friday, Orange County was averaging a dozen new cases per day over the previous seven days, with May’s new case count totaling 285. In Greene, the seven-day average was eight new cases, as the county recorded 190 cases in May. Only Madison, among the three, had seen new case counts drop, though case counts there had surged the previous two months—ahead of the Orange and Greene spike.

Madison has reported 70 new cases in May, averaging only three per day over the previous week.

Thus far, each of the three counties had recorded one COVID-related death in May. In April, Orange and Greene each recorded two deaths, while Madison had three.

Meanwhile, vaccination rates in the three counties make incremental gains. As of Friday, 58.6% of Orange County residents were considered fully vaccinated, with 30% having received a booster shot. In Madison, the vaccination rate is slightly higher (59.4% and 31.3% boosted), while Greene has the highest rates of the three (66.6% and 35.3%).

Achter said public health officials continue to promote vaccination with health department clinics, community partners, and outreach efforts.

“Interest has waned, but staying up-to-date with vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19. These vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective,” she said.

And, she continued, the overarching public health message remains the same—more than two years after the pandemic began: Wash your hands, watch your distance, wait to go back to work/school if you are sick, and wear a mask indoors as needed (consider your risk level, the community transmission, etc).

