Three local students are facing drug distribution charges in the nonfatal overdose from suspected fentanyl of a 17-year-old female student at Eastern View High School School on Friday morning.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office units responded at 9:30 a.m. to a report of an overdose victim at the local school. School Resource Officer Chris Williams had requested an ambulance for an unresponsive student. School staff quickly administered Narcan, followed with CPR, authorities said.

The student was conscious when rescue personnel arrived and transported her to the hospital for further care, according to a CCSO release Friday evening.

Units responded to investigate, with assistance from Culpeper K-9 teams, Virginia State Police and the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office, to conduct a detailed scan of the school. According to the investigation, two female students reportedly used fentanyl in the form of counterfeit Percocet pills.

The sheriff’s office arrested an 18-year-old student at Culpeper County High School in the incident. He was charged with distribution of a Schedule I or II Controlled substance and was held in the county jail.

A 16-year-old female student and 17-year-old female student were also charged with distribution of a schedule I or II controlled substance. They were remanded to the custody of their parents by Juvenile Intake pending their court dates.

This is an active investigation and further adult and juvenile arrests are expected, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone with information is asked to contact 540/727-7520.

Culpeper County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for a statement on Saturday morning.