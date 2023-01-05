2022 Greene County Record recap

As 2022 has come to an end many are taking the time to reflect on the past year. Much has happened in Greene County over the last year and the following article will share excerpts from articles from each month of 2022. This week’s edition will contain January 2022 through June 2022 and next week’s edition will contain July 2022 through December 2022. Full versions of these articles can be found online at greene-news.com or in previous print editions of the newspaper.

January:As the calendar flips to a new year, the Greene Farmers Market is counting its blessings. Thanks to its loyal supporters, the market grew nearly 50% last season with more vendors and more customers than it’s ever had. That growth encouraged Greene Commons to apply for funding to support growing even more next season into a regional-size farmers market.

Last month, the Greene Commons Group received nearly $70,000 from those grant applications and private donations to expand the Greene farmers market to a regional level. Along with plans to lengthen the season, Greene Commons will be making improvements to the park to accommodate the market’s growth. According to market director Judy Berger, these projects will help Greene Commons and the Greene farmers market cultivate a stronger financial infrastructure for the Town of Stanardsville by attracting new farmers and shoppers to the area.

February:In a hearing Jan. 24—which was moved online due to illness of a member of the legal team—Greene County’s motion for partial summary judgment in the ongoing lawsuit against the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) was heard by Hon. Judge Claude V. Worrell in Greene County Circuit Court.

“It’s a motion for partial summary judgment, as you know, simply on the question of the improper termination of the facility fee,” said Greg Habeeb, attorney for the Greene County Board of Supervisors (BOS). “We’re not asking the court to determine damages—that would be left for a later date. This is simply the liability question of breach of contract.”

In July of 2020, the RSA Board of Members voted 4-2 (with Greene representatives voting against) to end the facility fee billing that was used to pay for bonds related to water and sewer and the water treatment and impoundment project in Greene County. In September 2020, the Greene County BOS filed a lawsuit against RSA for breach of contract over the matter and the RSA board voted to prohibit the two Greene County representatives from speaking or voting on anything while the lawsuit was ongoing.

In April 2021, boards of supervisors of both Orange and Madison counties gave unanimous consent for Greene to leave RSA; however, the RSA board denied the request. To date, Judge Worrell has sided with Greene County on seven separate occasions, including overturning RSA attorney Terry Lynn’s Plea in Bar calling the fee an “impermissible tax” and another claiming RSA had sovereign immunity. In July 2021 Judge Worrell declared that the RSA facility fee was not illegal.

Lynn also attempted to appeal Judge Worrell’s decision on the Plea in Bar to the Supreme Court of Virginia, which denied the appeal on Jan. 3, 2022.

March:Those who live or work in Stanardsville could soon have a new go-to coffee and lunch spot, thanks to the creativity of Maybelle’s Market owner and cattle rancher Todd Sansom. Maybelle’s on Main, slated to open this summer at 102 Main St. in downtown Stanardsville, will be an offshoot of the Maybelle’s Market gas station and store in Dyke but with a focus on lunch—and coffee.

“We are excited about the new Maybelle’s venture,” said Greene County tourism director Alan Yost. “Local residents and tourists both seek a place to get a light meal and purchase local products. I envision patrons sitting on the patio furniture enjoying the great food that Maybelle’s has proven to provide in their current location. Todd, Katie and their team will provide an eatery that will enhance the small-town feel of Stanardsville.”

The Town Centre building, nestled in between United Bank and the Stanardsville Station (and directly across from the Greene County Record office), is owned by Alan Pyle of the Lafayette Inn and dates back nearly 100 years. According to “Stanardsville… Then and Now,” the T.C. Graves Filling Station was constructed around 1930 and later rebuilt further back from the main road through town.

“Sometime in the 1920s Thomas Clingman Graves built a two-story brick building which housed a service station and his residence,” said Joann Powell of the Greene County Historical Society. “Twice his building was destroyed by fire—January 1930 and December 1931. The building there now is his third one, built in 1932.”

April:Sixty-five people spoke during a public hearing on the proposed Special Use Permit (SUP) for a glamping retreat in Dyke at the April 12 Board of Supervisors meeting. During the meeting, which lasted until after midnight with more than 235 people in attendance, roughly 40 of those who signed up to speak were against the proposal; 23 were for it and two did not side one way or the other. Supervisor Steve Bowman motioned to deny the SUP, and the motion passed 4-1, with Vice Chair Dale Herring against.

Director of Planning and Zoning Jim Frydl presented a detailed overview of the SUP application, and Andy Murphy, co-founder of Sojourner Glamping, went into great detail on each of 33 conditions that had been added to the SUP since it was recommended for denial by the Planning Commission Dec. 15.

“I remember the first time that I came to Greene County—I turned off of 29, made a right onto 33, and I was just blown away by the mountain views,” Murphy said. “We read your comprehensive plan—a plan that was created with a lot of public input—and when we interpreted your plan it said you wanted a project like this. You’ve been promoting tourism in Greene and we felt like this was a perfect fit.”

The property in question, 117 acres just west of the intersection of Mutton Hollow and Dyke roads, had already been approved for a housing development with 29 lots. Sojourner completed a traffic study with the Virginia Department of Transportation after hearing many concerns from neighbors at the Planning Commission that the retreat would lead to more traffic on Mutton Hollow road. According to the study, the road could go from 13% of its maximum capacity to 15% with the project in place.

May:After a long court battle and months of back and forth, an agreement has been reached setting forth terms for Greene County’s withdrawal from the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA).

Last week, supervisors in Madison, Orange and Greene counties adopted resolutions approving agreed terms for the latter’s exit from RSA. The terms, which were negotiated between the three county board chairmen, state that RSA will transfer its assets within Greene County to the county at no charge by June 30. These assets include the Greene Water Treatment Plant; five water storage tanks; water intake facilities on the Rapidan River and the associated transmission lines and equipment; all water distribution lines and equipment within the county; 265 fire hydrants; all RSA property and equipment associated with the Ruckersville Sewer Treatment Plant that is not already owned by the county; the Wastewater Treatment Plant in Stanardsville including the lagoons and storage pond; all discharge facilities; all wastewater collection lines, pump stations, force mains and equipment in Greene County; all equipment and vehicles specifically related to water and sewer facilities and operations in Greene County and keys, combinations, passcodes, etc. needed to use or access facilities located in Greene County.

June:A year ago, most folks felt comfortably assured COVID-19 was in retreat and life would soon be back to normal.

And, sure enough, it looked much like that as case counts and vaccination rates changed places among rising data metrics.

As it turned out, after a summer with fairly relaxed pandemic protocols, virus variations emerged and case counts climbed gain in the fall before achieving new heights as 2021 turned to 2022.

After new local case counts peaked in January (1,743 for Orange; 535 for Madison; and 964 in Greene) those numbers fell somewhat precipitously as the spring months emerged.

March saw just 61 new cases recorded in Orange, 64 in Greene, but still 258 in Madison. In April, Orange posted 71 new cases, with 32 in Greene and 139 in Madison.

Now, the numbers generally are going the other direction (though Madison’s new case numbers have declined).

“COVID-19 continues to spread, and some of the sub-variants appear to be more transmissible than Omicron BA.1,” said Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Population Health Coordinator April Achter. “Currently, there is no evidence that these sub-variants cause more severe disease. They do, however, appear to have some ability to escape antibody response from a prior infection, particularly among those that are unvaccinated.”