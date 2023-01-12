2022 Greene County Record recap

Last week the Greene County Record recapped articles from the first six months of 2022. This week we will cover news stories from the second half of last year. Full versions of these articles can be found online at greene-news.com or in previous print editions of the newspaper.

July:After the recent 3-2 vote from the Board of Supervisors for Sojourner’s request for rezoning and a Special Use Permit (SPU), the proposed glamping site on Celt Road can now move forward.

“It’s now on us to show that we can be a good neighbor and do something,” said Andy Murphy, one of the owners. “I’m a big believer that actions speak louder than words and I think once we get this up and running and people see how it’s going to be, I think things will change.”

The next step in the process is getting the site plan approved by the county which Murphy says will take place over the next six to eight months. This includes meetings with different departments in the county including water, VDOT and others.

Additionally, in the SPU, Sojourner committed to a forest stewardship plan with the Virginia Department of Forestry (DoF). According to the Virginia DoF, a Forest Stewardship Management Plan “serves as the foundation for connecting forest landowners with their forestland through a comprehensive plan that addresses individual landowner objectives for their entire property” and takes “a holistic approach to forest management for a landowner’s entire property, and is highly recommended for landowners wishing to address all resource aspects of their land.”

Murphy expects that building will begin in early 2023.

This will be the second glamping retreat that Murphy has worked on, the first being Zania Lodge in Ghana, West Africa’s first luxury safari lodge. Dionis Rodriguez, the other owner of Sojourner, reached out to Murphy to propose this project because of his experience with the Zania Lodge.

“Greene is a really special location,” said Murphy when asked about how the location was decided. “You don’t have any other place near the Shenandoah National Park that has the panoramic views.”

The glamping retreat will include one, two and three bedroom tents, a full service restaurant and bar, pools, a spa and more.

Murphy plans to put an emphasis on keeping things local, including locally sourced amenities, driving tourism to local businesses and community access to the restaurant, spa and more, as well as bringing jobs to the area.

“When I look back at what I’ve done in my career, what’s given me the most satisfaction has been building teams and giving people opportunities,” added Murphy. “What I’m most excited about is connecting with the Tech Center to set up internship programs and creating opportunities for folks. For me, that’s the most fulfilling part- figuring out a way to give people who have had no experience in an industry, in this case, hospitality, and giving them that experience so they can go out in the world with those skills.”

August:

The Virginia Clay Festival has been a yearly tradition in the town of Stanardsville since 2015 (minus one year off due to the global pandemic). The event brings in talented clay artists from all over the commonwealth for a weekend of demonstrations, live music, food trucks and plenty of pieces to buy.

Roughly 35 artists from Greene County and beyond will be present at the event put on by Noon Whistle Pottery and the Greene County tourism department.

“All of the artists who participate also demonstrate their craft,” said Holly Horan of Noon Whistle Pottery, the host of the event. “It’s not only fun to see the artwork that artists make and have the chance to purchase it, but it’s also wonderful to see them actually creating.”

Additionally, the event helps bring tourism to Greene and helps support the arts.

“Every horizontal surface in our studio, including the kiln, is occupied by pottery in every stage of production as we prepare for the Virginia Clay Festival,” noted Blue Ridge Pottery. “This year, we have been making lots of lower price items for our Festival customers. We will display a few of our larger pieces and customers can find a much larger selection at our shop only four miles away.

“We now have many folks coming from surrounding States as well as many from northern Virginia and Tidewater. Everything from accommodation, restaurants, retail and potteries have our business increase substantially throughout the Festival weekend. Many thanks to the Economic Development folks for their encouragement, and many hours of hard work to make this happen,” they added.

Before owning their own shop, Horan and Pluta made their living traveling to different shows and decided to start their own after a successful show in Texas a few years ago.

The event has taken place every September for the past seven years, with one year off due to COVID-19 concerns in 2020. Horan and John Pluta of Noon Whistle noted how busy the event was when it returned last year and how excited both artists and patrons were to be back.

September:

Last month, Firefly Fiber Broadband announced a $288M project to bring fiber internet to more than 36,000 businesses and homes in the area. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Committee (TJPDC) announced on August 24 that they had signed a contract with the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to launch this project in Greene, as well as many of the surrounding counties.

“Firefly Fiber Broadband is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative. Firefly offers fiber to the home internet that is faster and more reliable than cable or fixed wireless solutions. Fiber is future proof since nothing moves faster than the speed of light. Firefly offers gigabit speed internet with no data limits, symmetrical upload and download speeds, no contracts and introductory pricing,” explained Melissa Gay, Communications and Member Services Manager for Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC).

Firefly has partnered with the Rappohannock Electric Cooperative (REC) and is currently planning to make the first connection in Stanardsville in early spring of next year.

“CVEC’s build was shortened from five years to four years and will conclude at the end of this year. There were still so many unserved households in central Virginia and many of the elected officials in neighboring counties were eager to find solutions to the digital divide,” said Gay when asked why they decided to bring Firefly to Greene. “Firefly saw the need and was able to partner with other electric utilities to make fiber a reality for other counties. In response to the overwhelming need, Firefly launched its Regional Internet Service Expansion (RISE) project to offer universal broadband coverage for unserved locations in 13 counties in central Virginia.”

Last month, Firefly made its 15,000th connection and celebrated four years in business.

October:

As Mark Taylor leaves Greene County to serve as Superintendent in Spotsylvania County, Brenda G. Garton prepares to take over as Interim County Administrator. Garton previously served in this position from mid 2018 to early 2019.

The following is a press release from the county on September 29, 2022:

The Greene County Board of Supervisors is pleased to welcome Brenda G. Garton to the community as Interim County Administrator. The supervisors accepted the resignation Tuesday of current Administrator Mark B. Taylor, Esq., effective Friday, Oct. 7. Garton will collaborate with Taylor, beginning Oct. 3, as she assumes the day-to-day management of the County.

Ms. Garton is an International City/County Management Association Credentialed Manager, retired, bringing more than two decades of local government administration experience to the role. This is Ms. Garton’s second appointment as Interim County Administration in Greene.

“I enjoyed my previous service as the interim county administrator in 2018 and 2019, so it will feel like coming home to work here again,” Ms. Garton said. “It is critical to the continuity of the organization, staff and ongoing projects to maintain stability and steady progress while the Board searches for a new County Administrator, and that is what I intend to do.”

Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Marie Durrer said she looks forward to working with Ms. Garton during the transition.

“Ms. Garton knows our community and the challenges we’re facing from her time here three years ago,” Ms. Durrer said. “Her previous experience, not only in Greene County but other localities in the state, will benefit us as we move forward in the search for a new County administrator.”

November:

If you or a family member have attended William Monroe Middle School and had Stephanie Hammer as a teacher in the last 14 years, you’re probably familiar with National History Day, or NHD.

If you aren’t familiar, Hammer describes NHD as “a national history competition that centers around a theme.” Students pick a topic to research “with the expectation that they will use valid and reliable sources,” a skill that will help them throughout their school career and beyond. Students then use that research to create a project, which can be a paper, a performance, a website, a documentary or an exhibit. They then compete in a district competition and can move on to the state and national competitions depending on how they perform.

The middle school lacked a science fair or something similar so Hammer decided to see if anyone would be interested in helping her get something started and NHD was brought to WMMS. In the very first year of NHD at Monroe, a student made it all the way to the national competition and students have done well and placed in many of the years since.

Hammer joked that it is more of a “National History Year” than a “National History Day” as students spend much of the year working on this project.

Students have one block during the day where they can work on the project in school and one day a week where they can stay after to continue working. They first learn about the theme, brainstorm project ideas, pick a topic to get approved and then begin working. The project must be approved in order to ensure an adequate amount of resources will be available and to check that it fits within the year’s theme.

The theme for the 2022-23 school year is “Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas” and some project topics from WMMS students include tuberculosis, Shenandoah National Park, the Olympics and many more.

Using the knowledge she has gained over the years helping students with NHD projects, Hammer recently contributed a chapter to “Finding, Analyzing, and Constructing History: A Research Guide for Students,” a publication that will help guide students through their research and projects.

December:

Robert “Bob” Baker of Ruckersville has grown his TikTok to 1.2 million followers with a total of 22.5 million likes. But the real star of the show is his impressive mustache, dubbed Elliot Norris. Together the pair brought home the title of 2022 Beard Champ USA Freestyle Mustache champion to Greene County.

However, Baker hasn’t always had the facial hair he does today. After leaving the Army in 2005, he began to grow facial hair but would shave it off every few months until coworkers challenged him to grow out his beard for an entire year at the end of 2018.

During this time, Baker was able to figure out how to properly take care of facial hair, using beard wash, oil and balms, as opposed to simply using regular shampoo, and made his experience much more enjoyable than previous attempts at growing facial hair.

He then looked into entering competitions but saw that there were none local and decided to make his own. In November of 2019, the competition in partnership with Decipher Brewing raised over $1,100 for the UVA men’s prostate cancer research center.

Baker was then set to compete in a beard competition with the RVA league but the April 2020 event was canceled due to the pandemic. A few months later he decided to shave off his beard and see what he would look like with just a mustache. After this, he was approached by multiple companies about trying out their mustache waxes and has worked with Death Grip Wax for several years now.

Later in 2020, Death Grip offered to sponsor Baker in the competition, which was held online via Twitch as the pandemic was still at its height. He submitted his video in October of 2020 and watched live as he was named the 2020 USA Beard Champ USA National Handlebar Mustache Champion.

Through his champion titles, Baker was then able to land a speaking role in “Alexander the Brain,” a bare knuckle boxing film.

“This was a bucket list achievement for sure, to be in a bare knuckle film,” Baker shared. “Since a young age, bare knuckle boxers were the pinnacle of handlebar mustaches for me. So being one in a film was a dream come true.”