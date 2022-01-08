2021: Year in Review

If “Pandemic” was the word of the year for 2020, “vaccine” was certainly one of the top used words in 2021. Despite political unrest at the United States Capitol topping the news at the national level, the top stories in Greene County at the start of 2021 largely revolved around who was eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations—or what was going on with the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA).

Some things haven’t changed that much in a year.

COVID-19 continued its disruptions to business and education in 2021

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which first received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the FDA in December 2020, was administered to Virginian healthcare workers and nursing home staff and residents beginning Dec. 15. Moderna’s mRNA vaccine followed suit with EUA a week later, and the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine received its EUA Feb. 27. Residents at Stanardsville nursing homes were among the first to receive their shots, shortly after an outbreak at Accordius Health led to 80 cases and 8 deaths in February.