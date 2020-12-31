 Skip to main content
2020's word of the year: Pandemic
It’s the final day of 2020 (we hope) and none of us made it through this year unscathed. From its first day, 2020 felt like a battering ram before we ever heard the words “novel coronavirus.” This year began with Australia facing deadly wildfires that ended up scorching more than 46 million acres. On the second day, Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike by the United States, which brought about retaliation missile attacks on bases that injured our soldiers. By the second week of January, we finally heard about the novel coronavirus—and that it was spreading quickly—in China. We were a little distracted over here with impeachment trials of President Donald Trump, who was acquitted by the U.S. Senate a week later. And then COVID-19 arrived in the United States; it had arrived earlier, but no one knew it yet. The remainder of 2020 has been consumed with news of the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice unrest and a contentious election season.

Google searches

Coronavirus was the second most searched item on Google News this year, after election results.

Under the most searched terms on Google this year, coronavirus was second—again after election results. Coronavirus update was fourth and a search for coronavirus symptoms was fifth.

Under definitions, pandemic was the fourth most searched, following antebellum, entanglement and at number one, a song with lyrics that aren’t appropriate here. Additionally, people searched for definitions of asymptomatic, quarantine and furlough.

Five of the top 10 “how to make” searches on Google were related to COVID-19: in first was how to make hand sanitizer; second was how to make a face mask with fabric; fourth was how to make a mask with a bandana; fifth was how to make a mask without sewing; and in ninth was how to make disinfectant wipes.

Utilizing the “near me” aspect of Google, the number one searched item was COVID testing near me, second was early voting near me and sixth was toilet paper near me.

Other than asking where to buy video game consoles, people mostly asked where to buy items related to the pandemic: second was where to buy toilet paper; third was where to buy face masks; fifth was where to buy hand sanitizer; eighth was where to buy Lysol spray; ninth was where to buy Clorox wipes; and 10th was where to buy an N95 mask.

Locally

The pandemic has decidedly dominated news in Greene County. Usually at this time we highlight the most-read news articles of the year. It should come as no surprise that the pandemic dominates that, as well. Let’s take a look back at some of the bigger events each month over the past year in Greene (links to original stories included).

January

  • Octonia Stone Brewery opens in Ruckersville.
  • Oaklee Gentry, a young spitfire, faces a cancer diagnosis and difficult treatment.
  • Former William Monroe basketball star Samantha Brunelle comes back to the area to play for Notre Dame in its matchup with the University of Virginia.
  • William Monroe girls basketball coach Jess Shifflett gets her 100th win as coach.

February

March

April

May

  • Athletes hold virtual signing days at their own homes.
  • Board of Supervisors votes on a budget that holds the tax rate on real estate at 82 cents per $100 of assessed value.
  • Free COVID-19 testing comes to Greene County through the Thomas Jefferson Health District’s drive-thru clinic.
  • Virtual graduations are held for all grades.
  • Jaunt Inc. announces merger with Greene County Transit.
  • Greene County decides to create its own emergency medical service department.

June

July

August

September

October

November

  • Board of Supervisors approves drive-in theater in Ruckersville.
  • Northam green-lights high school sports.
  • Bob Good is elected to replace Denver Riggleman in the 5th District seat.
  • Farmers Market holds first-ever holiday market before closing for the winter.
  • Veterans Day ceremonies continue on a rainy day, including students at Nathanael Greene waving to veterans as they drove through the bus lane and a United States flag was presented by American Legion Post 128 to the family of Dr. John Hayes.
  • Food banks facing overwhelming needs in the communities.
  • Toy Lift is held differently this year without the big event due to COVID-19 restrictions.

December

  • Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issues a stronger mask mandate as numbers of COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia. He also issues a modified stay-at-home order with a curfew between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.
  • Blue Ridge School hoops get off to a grand start at 4-0.
  • Large house fire on Evergreen Church Road levels home but no one was injured.
  • Parade of Lights is canceled and replaced by a reverse parade where the floats remain stationary and people drive through to look at the lights.
  • After more than 250 days, winter sports start at William Monroe High School with both boys and girls basketball teams winning first games at home.
  • Shooting death in Greene ruled homicide. 
