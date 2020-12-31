2020's word of the year: Pandemic

It’s the final day of 2020 (we hope) and none of us made it through this year unscathed. From its first day, 2020 felt like a battering ram before we ever heard the words “novel coronavirus.” This year began with Australia facing deadly wildfires that ended up scorching more than 46 million acres. On the second day, Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike by the United States, which brought about retaliation missile attacks on bases that injured our soldiers. By the second week of January, we finally heard about the novel coronavirus—and that it was spreading quickly—in China. We were a little distracted over here with impeachment trials of President Donald Trump, who was acquitted by the U.S. Senate a week later. And then COVID-19 arrived in the United States; it had arrived earlier, but no one knew it yet. The remainder of 2020 has been consumed with news of the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice unrest and a contentious election season.