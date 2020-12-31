2020's word of the year: Pandemic

It’s the final day of 2020 (we hope) and none of us made it through this year unscathed. From its first day, 2020 felt like a battering ram before we ever heard the words “novel coronavirus.” This year began with Australia facing deadly wildfires that ended up scorching more than 46 million acres. On the second day, Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani was killed in a drone strike by the United States, which brought about retaliation missile attacks on bases that injured our soldiers. By the second week of January, we finally heard about the novel coronavirus—and that it was spreading quickly—in China. We were a little distracted over here with impeachment trials of President Donald Trump, who was acquitted by the U.S. Senate a week later. And then COVID-19 arrived in the United States; it had arrived earlier, but no one knew it yet. The remainder of 2020 has been consumed with news of the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice unrest and a contentious election season.
Google searches
Coronavirus was the second most searched item on Google News this year, after election results.
Under the most searched terms on Google this year, coronavirus was second—again after election results. Coronavirus update was fourth and a search for coronavirus symptoms was fifth.
Under definitions, pandemic was the fourth most searched, following antebellum, entanglement and at number one, a song with lyrics that aren’t appropriate here. Additionally, people searched for definitions of asymptomatic, quarantine and furlough.
Five of the top 10 “how to make” searches on Google were related to COVID-19: in first was how to make hand sanitizer; second was how to make a face mask with fabric; fourth was how to make a mask with a bandana; fifth was how to make a mask without sewing; and in ninth was how to make disinfectant wipes.
Utilizing the “near me” aspect of Google, the number one searched item was COVID testing near me, second was early voting near me and sixth was toilet paper near me.
Other than asking where to buy video game consoles, people mostly asked where to buy items related to the pandemic: second was where to buy toilet paper; third was where to buy face masks; fifth was where to buy hand sanitizer; eighth was where to buy Lysol spray; ninth was where to buy Clorox wipes; and 10th was where to buy an N95 mask.
Locally
The pandemic has decidedly dominated news in Greene County. Usually at this time we highlight the most-read news articles of the year. It should come as no surprise that the pandemic dominates that, as well. Let’s take a look back at some of the bigger events each month over the past year in Greene (links to original stories included).
January
- Octonia Stone Brewery opens in Ruckersville.
- Oaklee Gentry, a young spitfire, faces a cancer diagnosis and difficult treatment.
- Former William Monroe basketball star Samantha Brunelle comes back to the area to play for Notre Dame in its matchup with the University of Virginia.
- William Monroe girls basketball coach Jess Shifflett gets her 100th win as coach.
February
- Murphy’s Coffee and Bagel House opens in Ruckersville
- Blue Ridge Pottery holds a successful fundraiser—including Koala ornaments—to aid animals impacted by the Australian wildfires.
- Dragons cinch first place in Northwestern District.
- William Monroe sends five wrestlers to state tournament.
March
- Blue Ridge School Barons earn back-to-back state titles.
- Guilty plea in Boosters’ Club embezzlement trial.
- County learns revenues are not going to be as high as expected during its budget planning.
- COVID-19 toilet paper buying frenzy and the closing of schools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
- Greene Helping Greene group forms to help each other through the pandemic.
- William Monroe High School joins the wide world of esports.
April
- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issues a stay-at-home order.
- Wedding industry and small businesses forced to close down.
- Funerals limited by number of people allowed together indoors and churches pivot to outdoor services.
- Greene suffers its first COVID-related death.
- UVa tells county it will no longer staff ambulances.
- Farmer’s Market finally opens with restrictions.
- Shenandoah National Park closes to the public.
May
- Athletes hold virtual signing days at their own homes.
- Board of Supervisors votes on a budget that holds the tax rate on real estate at 82 cents per $100 of assessed value.
- Free COVID-19 testing comes to Greene County through the Thomas Jefferson Health District’s drive-thru clinic.
- Virtual graduations are held for all grades.
- Jaunt Inc. announces merger with Greene County Transit.
- Greene County decides to create its own emergency medical service department.
June
- Shenandoah National Park reopens.
- Businesses begin to reopen.
- Unemployment skyrockets in the area.
- Dr. John Hayes passes away, putting the cat shelter in jeopardy of closing.
- Board of Supervisors vote to move forward on the water project, though Rapidan Service Authority votes to delay the decision a month.
- Black Lives Matter protests occur in Stanardsville.
- Teachers send letter to the School Board asking for virtual-only opening to the school year.
July
- Greene County sets aside $300,000 in CARES Act funds for business grants.
- Fourth of July events canceled due to pandemic.
- More than 500 businesses in the region receive PPP loans from the federal government to stay afloat.
- School Board details Return to Learn plan.
- Rapidan Service Authority votes to take lead on water project.
- COVID-19 outbreak at Grace Health and Rehab in Stanardsville.
August
- School Board pushes the start date of school year to after Labor Day.
- School Board imposes stricter mask policy at the schools.
- Second annual Greene Farm & Livestock Show goes off without a hitch.
- Oaklee Gentry returns from St. Jude’s Hospital, having beaten brain cancer.
- Award-winning fleece stolen from farmer’s home.
- Board of Supervisors votes to leave the Rapidan Service Authority, but Madison and Orange counties say no.
September
- Schools open.
- Greene County Senior Center reopens.
- Republican candidate for the 5th Congressional District Bob Good holds a rally at the courthouse.
- Additional CARES Act funds come to the county and supervisors allocate a large chunk for building a new EMS building.
- Democratic candidate for the 5th Congressional District Dr. Cameron Webb speaks at the RISE voter rally at the courthouse.
- RSA board silences Greene County representatives at meetings.
- Early voting begins in Virginia.
- Greene County files lawsuit against RSA.
October
- Rain doesn’t stop the Tour de Greene bicycle race from riding through the county.
- Greene County Public Schools get extra CARES Act funds.
- New Visitor Center is dedicated.
- Greene County’s own EMS teams hit the streets.
- Few COVID-19 cases reported at the schools with first ones at William Monroe Middle and High schools and Ruckersville Elementary School reported.
- Drive-thru trunk or treats happen, instead of much door-to-door trick or treating.
November
- Board of Supervisors approves drive-in theater in Ruckersville.
- Northam green-lights high school sports.
- Bob Good is elected to replace Denver Riggleman in the 5th District seat.
- Farmers Market holds first-ever holiday market before closing for the winter.
- Veterans Day ceremonies continue on a rainy day, including students at Nathanael Greene waving to veterans as they drove through the bus lane and a United States flag was presented by American Legion Post 128 to the family of Dr. John Hayes.
- Food banks facing overwhelming needs in the communities.
- Toy Lift is held differently this year without the big event due to COVID-19 restrictions.
December
- Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issues a stronger mask mandate as numbers of COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia. He also issues a modified stay-at-home order with a curfew between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m.
- Blue Ridge School hoops get off to a grand start at 4-0.
- Large house fire on Evergreen Church Road levels home but no one was injured.
- Parade of Lights is canceled and replaced by a reverse parade where the floats remain stationary and people drive through to look at the lights.
- After more than 250 days, winter sports start at William Monroe High School with both boys and girls basketball teams winning first games at home.
- Shooting death in Greene ruled homicide.