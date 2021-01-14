2020 was hard on businesses

“If you would rather work out form home during this time, we offer virtual training with one of our certified personal trainers,” she said. “People can purchase gift cards to hold on to for when they are ready to come back (and) we also sell heart rate monitors that you can purchase if you are working out at home to track your workouts.”

Although business is slow, Taylor says she is extremely grateful for the staff and customers who stuck by them in 2020.

“We have our fitness family, so we want to thank them for being loyal to us and hanging in there,” she said. “The staff has been working really hard because they’re having to do extra—we’re always focused on cleaning, but they’re doing extra cleaning (as well as) spacing out and marking off equipment and screening members entering the club.”

Two new businesses opened in the early days of 2020, with no idea their first years would be unlike anything for which they could have prepared.