2020 was hard on businesses

For the past 10 months, small businesses have struggled to stay afloat amid ever-changing government regulations affecting capacity limits, cleaning procedures, personal protective equipment, operating hours and diminishing access to customers. For some business owners in Greene County, staying afloat during the coronavirus pandemic has taken a mixture of creative sales practices, customer generosity and just plain hard work.
With the shuttering of businesses in late March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, many local businesses were forced to close their doors while others switched to curbside or online sales models.
Danielle Oakes, owner of Qute Scraps in Ruckersville, began hosting Facebook Live sales events very early on in the pandemic.
“We’ve been doing it since COVID started, and a lot of the customers that are on—we probably have about 30 to 35 on the show whenever we do it—they’re all getting to know each other,” Oakes said. “So, we’ve kind of created like a little community. All the artists have been stepping up and making special orders and just creating to keep the shelves filled; it’s nice because everyone’s local, so all the money is going back into the local economy.”
Oakes wants to thank all of her customers for continuing to join the Facebook events and for sharing with friends and family members each week.
“When we were closed down, it was an opportunity for people to just have a connection outside of their home; and now it’s just kind of turned into all these friendships,” she said. “I would just really like to thank the Greene County community for showing up and supporting our local business because we wouldn’t be here if that hadn’t happened, and I know a lot of other businesses feel that way.”
Before COVID-19, Qute Scraps had just begun hosting crafting classes in conjunction with the Greene County Art Guild. Oakes said she looks forward to resuming classes in 2021 as soon as it is safe to do so.
While some businesses were able to sell online during the closure, service industries such as salons and gyms had no choice but to keep their doors closed for much of the spring.
Adam Canada, owner of Adam’s Barbershop, which in March had to close its doors due to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 53, said he is extremely grateful for all the support that carried them through 2020.
“Of all the things that could potentially close a business, I don’t think anyone would have guessed it would be a virus,” Canada said in April. During the closure, a small but dedicated group of customers got together to collect donations for the shop and urged neighbors to buy gift cards to help keep them afloat until they were able to reopen in June.
“Thanks to all our customers for their business, support and patience through 2020,” Canada said this week. “We are open for business and will always welcome new customers.”
Along with hair and nail salons, indoor gyms were forced to close their doors for several months, reopening on June 5 with Virginia’s Phase Two regulations and reduced capacity limits.
“We installed air and surface purifiers throughout the gym—they’re working 24/7 killing viruses and bacteria,” said Anytime Fitness-Ruckersville owner Lisa Taylor. “We also spray our equipment with surface protectants that last for 30 to 90 days. We are strict about cleaning and disinfecting ... there are wipes, spray bottles with disinfectant, paper towels et cetera throughout the gym that members and staff use before and after equipment use.”
Having tried everything from dragging large pieces of exercise equipment out to the parking lot to investing thousands of dollars on disinfecting and purifying technologies and cleaning solutions, Taylor says business continues to be slow, even in the season when many would normally be showing up for their annual New Year’s health resolutions.
“If you would rather work out form home during this time, we offer virtual training with one of our certified personal trainers,” she said. “People can purchase gift cards to hold on to for when they are ready to come back (and) we also sell heart rate monitors that you can purchase if you are working out at home to track your workouts.”
Although business is slow, Taylor says she is extremely grateful for the staff and customers who stuck by them in 2020.
“We have our fitness family, so we want to thank them for being loyal to us and hanging in there,” she said. “The staff has been working really hard because they’re having to do extra—we’re always focused on cleaning, but they’re doing extra cleaning (as well as) spacing out and marking off equipment and screening members entering the club.”
Two new businesses opened in the early days of 2020, with no idea their first years would be unlike anything for which they could have prepared.
Octonia Stone Brew Works, which opened officially on New Year’s Eve 2019, has had to lay off nearly its entire staff in the wake of the pandemic. Owner-operator Jeff Hittinger and wife and marketing manager Tina Hittinger had hoped to quit their full-time jobs at UVA once the brewery began to make a profit, but have had to put that plan on hold for the time being.
“We were on track in January and February,” Jeff Hittinger said. “We would have been profitable if we had continued down that trajectory ... right now we’re running about a third of where we were (last year) in sales. We still haven’t made a dollar out of the business, so it’s a labor of love. We both have full-time jobs still and we’re paying for the household expenses with them.”
“In general, 2020 was ‘the suck,’ but there have been a lot of blessings,” Tina Hittinger said. “We’ve met a lot of really great people, a lot of fascinating people—customers that have now become friends—and I feel like we have a neat little community here.”
Between attempting a free home delivery system and curbside pickup—both of which experienced issues from lack of interest to technological difficulties—some solutions have worked better than others in the year since the small brewery’s opening.
“We expanded our snack menu, so we have small snacks like soft pretzels and mini egg rolls and mini pizzas,” Tina Hittinger said. “We got the outdoor seating up and running with two propane fire pits. We’ve had to limit music, but we do have some music—like once a month instead of weekly, because we need people to be here to have music—and he’s got a projection screen outside that he puts the sports games on. Pretty much all we’ve done is just tried creative new ways to let people be socially distant and still be able to have a beer.”
Along with incorporating new air purifiers and cleaning measures, the brewery has 1,000 square feet of seating upstairs to allow for socially distant dining and outdoor seating under a small canopy. Ongoing donation taps give a proceed of sales from each week to a local rescue organization, charity or fire department and patrons can “gift a beer” to a service member, teacher, frontline healthcare worker or a friend through a voucher program or purchase gift cards.
Many local business owners have been trying to expand their customer base through partnerships with each other.
“We partnered with a couple different local businesses that try to throw business to both of us,” Tina Hittinger said. “Keith at Wolf’s Fixin’s is really great about that; Murphy’s Bagels was another one; we did all the Chamber of Commerce things where you support local businesses; John and Holly at Noon Whistle and Fabio’s.”
“We have a lot of locals that are coming in once or twice a week that have helped us to keep going,” Jeff agreed.
Murphy’s Coffee and Bagel House, which opened in early February, has seen steady business through its drive-thru and made excellent use of patio seating throughout the pandemic, even when their brand-new building was closed to visitors. This is easier for some businesses than others, however.
Chris Curtis, owner and president of Blue Ridge Coffee Crafters since September 2014, said the first few months of 2020 went from outstanding to brutal.
“Just like everybody in Greene County and across the country, we got hit super hard,” Curtis said. “March and April, our sales were dismal ... we only had probably 40% of the sales in May that we did in (May) 2019.”
A Vietnam veteran and faith-centered businessman, Curtis believes a blessing from God helped turn their luck around throughout the course of 2020. After the massive hit in the early spring, sales went from 35% of normal in July to a 20% increase year over year in September, a 50% increase in October and beat 2019 sales in November by 15%.
In partnership with an Ohio-based ministry called His Glory, Blue Ridge Coffee Crafters began marketing a new brand of coffee called HeBrews, which saw record sales during the holiday season.
“In December, we literally had three times the sales as we had in December 2019,” Curtis said. “They’re a worldwide ministry—everything they do is on the internet—and they started playing all the commercials of their sponsors on every single video production that they put out there at the end of November into December. Our sales with HeBrews just went through the roof.”
The coffee roaster has also picked up a deal with a syndicated radio talk show based out of Detroit and is now marketing a private label of coffee beans as well as providing in-house drip coffee daily through Maybelle’s Market, the newest convenience store that opened in Dyke in September.
“We absolutely love the Greene County community,” Curtis said. “The people here are just tremendous, and how they have embraced us as a local business—as the only coffee roaster in Greene and Madison—the people in both communities are awesome, hard-working, honest, good people. The big thing I would really encourage every single Greene County resident is when the Greene County Farmers Market opens back up, don’t be a stranger.”
As sectors of life slowly but surely begin to grind their way back toward a sense of normalcy in 2021, these business owners are counting on their neighbors and friends to continue their support. Whether it’s through curbside or online ordering, purchasing gift cards for future use, or simply giving a referral or a follow on social media, they look forward to when they can open their doors once more to show their appreciation for surviving a grueling and exhausting year.
“We’re just really excited to still be here after all this time,” Oakes said.
- Qute Scraps is at 14965 Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville and at facebook.com/QuteScraps.
- Adam’s Barbershop is at 8458 Seminole Trail in Ruckersville and at facebook.com/AdamsBarbershopVA.
- Anytime Fitness is at 5924 Seminole Trail in Barboursville and facebook.com/anytimefitness
- ruckersville.
- Octonia Stone’s menu and calendar of events are at www.octonia.beer or Facebook @OSBWXbeer. The brewery is at 14902 Spotswood Trail in Ruckersville.
- Blue Ridge Coffee Crafters is online at blueridgecoffeecrafters.com and coffee is sold at Maybelle’s Market in Dyke and County Line Mercantile on U.S. Route 29 south.