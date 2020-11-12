2020 farmers market finished strong

The six months that the market was in operation provided a mixed bag of results. Early on, online ordering for curbside pickup saw 60 orders per week. As more customers began to slowly shop at the market in person and grocery stores began to remedy some of their supply chain problems throughout the summer, this decreased to around a dozen, according to Berger.

Attendance at the market averaged around 170 to 200 patrons per week in the late summer and early autumn. By comparison, the 2019 market saw as many as 300 visitors on a regular basis. Some vendors reported increased sales this year and a few even sold out of their stock completely.

“This year we marketed on Facebook, emailed newsletters, sent flyers to SNAP recipients through local organizations and ran ads on the radio,” Berger said. “It’s difficult to reach people when they’re not gathering; word of mouth is hidden by a mask, and this had an impact on the social rewards we crave when we shop at farmers markets.”