13 test positive for COVID-19 at BRS

Only one student had mild symptoms while the others were asymptomatic, according to Dudley. All have fully recovered and are back in class at this time, and no further cases have been identified at the school.

“We worked with the department of health to do contact tracing and there was no definitive source or initial point of contact, which is a little frustrating,” Dudley said. “As you can imagine, our goal is to prevent any cases of COVID on campus, so knowing how one occurs could help us prevent any in the future.”

Darrin noted that the bubble at Blue Ridge is not entirely foolproof, as some staff members live off-campus and the school does receive deliveries. Some students have had to leave campus to go to doctor’s appointments and other necessary trips on occasion.

“I think when we first set out, I had this vision that we create the bubble and then everybody would take their masks off and we’d be running across the field happily and life would be normal again,” Darrin told the Daily Progress last month. “It never was, because we can’t.”

The school’s recently purchased rapid COVID testing machine has come in handy in checking any students who may exhibit symptoms, according to Dudley.