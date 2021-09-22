Madison County principal explains decision to forfeit next football game due to incidents at William Monroe

“If it was said and we can nail it down when it was said, it’s not acceptable with our program,” Wynham said. “However, if we can’t isolate where it was said or show some sort of proof where it was exchanged, I think it is really unfair for that kid, who has been labeled because of his number and his name, that it’s on him. I think it’s unfair and I think as a community, both communities, we need to do better and help the situation. If you know exactly when it was said, let Principal Brunelle know; if here, let me know. I think we have to find a way to let someone not have that attached to them forever if we can’t figure it out. That’s the hard part of being the principal.”