WMHS celebrates “Enchanted” senior prom

Prom in high school can be one of the most glorious moments of your life, with one night where you are permitted to wear your nicest clothes and be with the people you have grown up around for years.

William Monroe High School has just celebrated its own 2022 prom on the evening of April 23, 2022. This is the first time in two years, where William Monroe High School was able to hold prom with no COVID-19 restrictions, and all upperclassmen were offered a chance to purchase tickets. Last year, a modified prom was held where only seniors were allowed to purchase tickets and it was split into subgroups.

Prom for William Monroe has, for many years, been held at Lydia’s Barn on Evermore Farm, overlooking the amazing terrain that Greene County has to offer.

This year’s theme was “A Walk Through The Enchanted Garden”, chosen by the Junior Class Committee. The committee is led by President Jennifer Argueta, Vice President Brody Wilson, Tresurer Daniella Marcado, Secretary Allyson Morris, and Historian Samantha Stager. The committee is sponsored by Toni Allen (school nurse).

With the combined help of teachers, Nurse Allen, and other student volunteers, WMHS Prom 2022 was entirely designed, planned, and decorated over the span of multiple months. Everything was organized, from the way the invitations rotated to the playlist of songs that were given to the DJ before the event.

Prom Week

During the week before prom, prom court was voted on by seniors during their English classes. The night of prom, WMHS 2022 prom court was presented as follows:

• Prom Queen, Savannah Meade

• Prom King, Kameron Ward

• Prom Princess, Camrynn Kerr

• Prom Prince, Bryce Hoffman

The week before prom a spirit week was also held for all students. The days were as follows:

• Monday: Monochrome Monday

• Tuesday: Pajama Day

• Wednesday: Wayback Wednesday

• Thursday: Flower Power Day

• Friday: Green and White Day

The big night

Prom kicked off amazingly at 8 p.m, with flowers and vines around every window and doorway. Twinkling lights hung from the opening on the dance floor and over top warm lights were strung across. Hanging from the strung lights were flowers, giving off a trellis feel to the dance floor. The tables were draped with white and purple table cloths as well as lanterns, flower bouquets, and teacups holding flickering tea lights. The combination of all of these elements allowed for a truly enchanting night.

As attendees stepped from the dance floor, they were able to enjoy catered Chick-Fil-A platters and a variety of foods from cupcakes to the candy bar. Midway through the night, the prom court was announced and met with cheers from all. The evening wrapped up around 11 p.m., with tired dancers being picked up by their parents or driving home to rest their weary feet.