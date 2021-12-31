WM musicians celebrate with year-end concert

“I think what I like best about singing is definitely the sense of community,” said Gabe Bailey, who plans to run cross country and track for King University in Bristol, Tenn., next year. He also plans to continue singing in the university choir.

“I think it’s a good way to express yourself,” agreed fellow singer Preston Thompkins. “You don’t (have to) really hold yourself in as much; it’s a safe environment.”

Thompkins plans on making music professionally and has been producing for two years. “I’m gonna become an artist and see what I can do,” he said.

Shawna Nyabuto, senior tenor saxophonist in the concert band and drum major for the Marching Dragons this year, said her love of music goes back to her childhood.

“My parents got me a keyboard when I was 8—for Christmas—and I just got so obsessed with it,” she said. “So in fourth grade when they gave us a choice of joining band or orchestra … I had to.”

Nyabuto plans to transfer her credits to James Madison University, where she will enter as a junior with a major in psychology and a minor in music.