William Monroe parents show teachers some love

Last week, the William Monroe High School PTSO and the William Monroe Middle School PTO joined forces to show teachers and staff they are appreciated. According to Susan Traber, a high school parent, “no matter what side of the recent debate you are on, we can all rally around our school heroes to show them support.”

“The teachers in Greene have always amazed me,” said Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh. “Their desire to inspire, motivate and support students is like nothing I have ever seen before. Their ability to adapt to so much uncertainty these past two years while maintaining that commitment personifies important skills needed to overcome challenges. Our teachers contribute immeasurable value to the school community and beyond.”

Using their social media pages, PTO members requested donations to help provide breakfast for the High School and Middle School Jan. 28. Members used local businesses including Murphy’s Coffee and Bagel House, Dunkin’ Donuts and Card My Yard to let teachers and staff know their hard work and dedication are valued by the community by providing bagels, donuts and coffee for more than 200 school employees.

“The obstacles to achieving productivity in the classroom have never been so difficult as they are today,” said Todd Sansom, chairman of the Greene County school board. “From teacher shortages to pandemic learning loss to the overall struggles of maintaining discipline and normalcy, our staff has been handed an impossible task, and yet they make it happen day after day. Heroic are their efforts, and thankful is our community."

In just a few days, parents and family members donated more than $400 and brought in condiments and paper products. According to Traber, you can always count on Greene County families to pitch in.

“GCPS is extremely fortunate to have such caring, passionate and dedicated educators,” said Jason Tooley, At-Large school board member. “One quote that comes to mind is, ‘the influence of teachers extends beyond the classroom, well into the future’ (F. Sionil Jose). Our teachers are definitely heroes. Thank you all for your hard work and dedication to our youth. We appreciate you.”

The parent groups invite anyone to get involved in the ongoing effort to support our local schools. Information can be found on Facebook @MonroePTSO or @ptowmms or by contacting the schools.

