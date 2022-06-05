“Where two or more of us gather”

Local ministry brings praise to Ford Avenue

In an unassuming commercial building, sitting right next to a pizza shop, a cacophany of Gospel music, shouting and clapping can be heard from clear across Ford Avenue. Stepping inside, the plain brick building is transformed into a church sanctuary, complete with a pulpit, sound system, pianos and chairs arranged into makeshift pews. As the attendants raise their hands, stop their feet and cry out “Hallelujah,” and “Amen,” a man in a pristine black suit dabs his brow before he continues shouting out the affirmations of his God: “He has heard your groaning.”

This is Fresh Fire Ministry, a new addition to the Religious landscape of Greene County, and it’s led by beloved Ruckersville Elementary School custodian, Pastor Eugene Davis, as well as his wife, First Lady Sandra Davis. Both have tremendous charisma and admirable conviction as they reach out to both the half dozen people in the isles and the people watching their Facebook live broadcast.

Fresh Fire Ministry began in 2017 as a passion project for the Davis’. He said he was called by God to deliver his work that everything they’ve done has been the work of divine inspiration.

“I am listening to what He tells me,” Davis said, after the service. “The name came to me after a lot of prayer. I heard the call, and it was the name that He gave me.”

Having only three years behind them, Davis’ ministry is still in its infancy, but the clever addition of social media outreach has increased their following and brought their ministry into the 21st century. On the fringes of a pandemic that kept people in their houses for over two years, the amount of people every week in the crowd is modest. But it is of no importance to Davis; he said he would give his service the same to a packed out as he would a room full of chairs. True to his word, his booming voice and Mrs. Davis’ smoky, Billie Holiday-esque singing voice can be heard a block away as they deliver their sermons, their music and their passion every week.

“Where two or more of us gather,” He said, quoting the book of Matthew, Chapter 18, “He will be there.”

Services are every Sunday, at 10:30 A.M., at their building on Ford Avenue in Standardsville, next to Domino’s. They can also be found on social media at www.facebook.com/FreshFireMinistries2017.