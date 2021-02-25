What will learning look like after the pandemic is over?

With budget season in full swing and planning for the fiscal year 2022 underway, it is now time to plan for what a return to “normalcy” might look like, and how to help students recover from all they have lost.

“Certainly the hope of many people is that we will return to a normal school year for the 2021-22 school year, and while we are hopeful that could possibly be the case, the reality is that we must prepare for new challenges like we have never experienced before,” Huber said. “We know that the future that lies ahead is uncertain and that school will most likely never be exactly what it was prior to the pandemic … But one thing that we do recognize is that we must develop the clearest picture possible of the academic, social-emotional and mental health needs of our students.”

It is clear that the issues we have seen over the past year will not magically disappear once the pandemic subsides and businesses and schools are back to full capacity. What is less clear is what the lingering effects of the year might be, or how differently they might impact people based on their circumstances.

As part of the planning for the upcoming school year, school administrators are planning a comprehensive set of surveys, ongoing assessments, interviews and screenings of students to collect data on anticipated needs.