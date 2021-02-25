What will learning look like after the pandemic is over?

Editor’s note: this is part two in an ongoing series about meeting the needs of students during the pandemic.
When schools closed for two weeks last March 13, no one could have imagined the strange and unprecedented year ahead for education. Amazing educators and administrators have gone above and beyond to make the 2020-21 school year the best it can be despite the ongoing pandemic and the unique challenges of students in vastly different learning formats, but now it’s time to look to the future, according to Greene County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh.
“We’re not putting the school system back exactly the way it was last March,” said Whitmarsh at the monthly school board meeting Feb. 10. “Our needs have changed as a result of the pandemic. There are a lot of benefits that are going to come out of this, but there are many, many needs that are coming out of this.”
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bryan Huber agreed.
“We have a saying as of late that, boy, would it be a shame to put things back just like we had them prior to the pandemic,” he said in a board presentation Jan. 19. “This is an opportunity to do things correctly, to really make sure that we’re addressing the need in its entirety and not just trying to put Band-Aids on … we know the challenges are going to be great, we know the needs are going to be great, but we have a fantastic school division and fantastic community that really is going to respond, and I have hope.”
The majority of Greene County students are learning virtually at least part of the time, but roughly 40% are completely virtual learners. Elementary school students are able to be in-person every day or virtual, while middle and high school students are either 100% virtual or in a hybrid learning format.
“Unlike many school divisions across the state, we have implemented a Return to Learn plan that we have luckily been able to keep in place since Sept. 8,” Huber said. “However, in order to accomplish this feat we have asked our teachers, our leaders and just about every staff member to assume new responsibilities and transform their work to meet the needs of our students and families.”
Students have dealt with uncertainty and stress, with isolation from their peers, and with fears over the coronavirus that has dominated headlines for nearly a full year of their short lives, according to School Community Liaison and licensed social worker Sarah Baran.
“We’ve been witness to mess, distractions, neglect, abuse and substance use; we’ve witnessed lack of food, lack of heat, lack of consistent shelter and lack of medical care,” Baran said during a Dec. 9 presentation to the school board in which she reviewed her experiences visiting virtual students at their homes to resolve everything from technology issues to delivering needed food and supplies.
“Sometimes our students are lacking that also-important need to feel connected to their school and their peers, to feel connected to their teachers and their counselors, to feel a part of their community,” she continued. “Our kids in the virtual world often feel like they’re alone and they’re the only ones struggling.”
With budget season in full swing and planning for the fiscal year 2022 underway, it is now time to plan for what a return to “normalcy” might look like, and how to help students recover from all they have lost.
“Certainly the hope of many people is that we will return to a normal school year for the 2021-22 school year, and while we are hopeful that could possibly be the case, the reality is that we must prepare for new challenges like we have never experienced before,” Huber said. “We know that the future that lies ahead is uncertain and that school will most likely never be exactly what it was prior to the pandemic … But one thing that we do recognize is that we must develop the clearest picture possible of the academic, social-emotional and mental health needs of our students.”
It is clear that the issues we have seen over the past year will not magically disappear once the pandemic subsides and businesses and schools are back to full capacity. What is less clear is what the lingering effects of the year might be, or how differently they might impact people based on their circumstances.
As part of the planning for the upcoming school year, school administrators are planning a comprehensive set of surveys, ongoing assessments, interviews and screenings of students to collect data on anticipated needs.
“As we traditionally operate, 80% of students have their needs met in the classroom through core instruction and the efforts of their classroom teachers alone,” Huber said. “Fifteen percent of students … are lagging behind their peers and will need some form of intervention to include the work of school counselors, intervention teachers, specialists, etc. Tier three students represent a very small portion of our population and these students would require intensive supports and interventions involving multiple people, programs and resources.”
This “tiered” approach to interventions is likely to change in a big way when the full student population returns to in-person learning, which most expect to happen this fall if COVID-19 vaccination efforts are enough to stem the tide of infections. The majority of Greene County staff received the second round of vaccinations at a clinic held at the schools this past weekend.
“What could very well be the possibility of returning students in the beginning of the 2021-22 school year is that our model of intervention and instruction will become overwhelmed with need,” Huber continued. “While we do not yet know and completely understand the effects of this pandemic, we know that many of our virtual students are falling further and further behind and our students in the blended model need more face-to-face time with their teachers.”
“We could potentially be facing a significant challenge where instead of 80% of our students in that tier one category, we’re potentially only able to serve 50 while the other 50% will require additional interventions above and beyond their classroom teacher,” he continued. “As you can imagine, this will require us to think differently about resources, staffing, schedules, intervention, remediation, professional development and much, much more.”
The challenges faced by such a long period of absence from school run the gamut from learning loss to mental health and behavioral concerns, and will require additional staff to address the wide variety of new or exacerbated needs.
“The needs are not going to be addressed in a single year,” Huber said. “We are anticipating a multi-year, three-to-five year, timeline where we are going to have to be addressing these needs …The social and emotional needs are going to be there—there’s certainly this scary sense of isolation that we continue to see in our kids that aren’t coming (to school in person) where they’re becoming more and more isolated from their peers, from their teachers, and addressing that … is tied in to increased mental health concerns for students. Of course, that’s going to have a long-term impact.”
In addition to the social-emotional and mental health concerns, there is the simple fact of learning loss for many students that will take time to catch up.
“The learning loss is tremendous in some cases, because for whatever reason the model wasn’t able to meet the child’s needs—at no fault of anyone involved, just because of the way things are,” Huber said. “It’s going to take us multiple years to regain ground and help students recover to on-grade-level skills, particularly in literacy. If a student gets behind a grade level or more in reading, that can’t be fixed in a year.”
One source of help comes from the newest allocation of CARES Act funding, called the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations, or CRRSA-ESSER II fund. These funds were released Jan. 11 in the amount of $1,491,894 for Greene, to be reimbursed over the next three years through the Virginia Department of Education’s grant management system. This fund allows for expenditures dating from the March 13, 2020, closure of schools, through September 2023.
According to state guidance presented at the Jan. 27 school board budget worksession, these funds can cover COVID-19 mitigation strategies as with the previous funds, but can also be used to “address learning loss among students … by administering and using high-quality assessments that are valid and reliable, to accurately assess students’ academic progress and assist educators in meeting students’ academic needs, including through differentiated instruction.”
During 2020, Greene County schools received $508,410 in CARES Act funding in order to cover needs, such as technology to facilitate distance learning and improve WiFi access for virtual students and provide meals to families as well as all the masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning materials and other preventive solutions for the in-person population. Additional funds were allocated that stretch out into the next year.
“The learning loss—we’re going to feel it in real time for the next three to five years, so it’s important that we’re very careful and deliberate on how these funds are spent,” Whitmarsh said.
The fiscal year 2022 budget planning includes several new positions designed to take the burden off classroom teachers when dealing with the expected high number of students needing additional support when they return this fall.
“Kids have different barriers, and we need people actively working on those every day that that is their primary role—we have people across the division doing that, but they’re also responsible for other things,” Whitmarsh said.
Examples include the budgeted position of online learning coordinator, which during the longest and most extensive use of online learning has remained unfilled—these duties have instead been divvied up amongst building administrators and teachers, since uncertainties in state budget funding last year prevented many anticipated new hires.
In addition to the online learning coordinator, the budget includes three new school psychologists, a board certified behavior analyst, several new school counselors, additional reading and intervention specialists and a new position called a student success coach.
“Student success coaches provide individualized coaching, mentoring and encouragement for students to increase their academic, social and emotional success,” Whitmarsh said at the Feb. 10 board meeting. “These ensure that the whole child gets the supports that are needed and that the barriers are removed for students so that they can be more successful. Those will be deployed into the individual schools and it’s more like a human services position than a teacher.”
The budget includes funding for five of these success coaches—one for each school.
When it comes to the uncertainties facing educators for the coming year, Huber says the partnerships they’ve formed over the tumultuous 2020 year will be the district’s biggest asset moving forward.
“When we are working with families, it’s very much a collaborative effort to make decisions and to navigate tough situations with nothing but the success of their child at the forefront of the conversation,” he said last month. “If we can transfer that type of strong partnership into the future and build on those, that’s how we will all be successful. It doesn’t matter if it’s a pandemic or we’re back into some sort of normalcy—that partnership with our families and with our parents is probably one of the most critical determining factors for kids to be successful.”
