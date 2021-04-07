What grows in Greene? Ag. census gives insights

In terms of income, 25% of farm sales in the county are from crops and 76% are sales of livestock, poultry and animal products.

“I’m still kind of learning how the USDA compiles their statistics, but … they always encourage farmers to respond to surveys,” said Michael Wallace, director of communications for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. “The Census of Agriculture really gets a true snapshot at that moment of time of what they’re producing, what they’re growing, what type of livestock and things of that nature.”

Farms growing crops

There are 157 farms in Greene growing a wide variety of crops, though the largest majority is in hay, haylage, silage or greenchop—all of which are generally baled and used as feed for livestock.

Hay fields make up 128 of the crop farms, for a total of 7,788 acres and 13,702 dry equivalent tons. Most of this is regular hay though nine farms use alfalfa hay (449 acres), 98 use other dry hay (6,714 acres), 26 use haylage or grass silage/greenchop (660 acres) and eight use corn for silage (675 acres). Only one farm in Greene harvests corn for grain and six harvest barley (48 acres produce about 2,400 bushels).