Water tests for well owners

Water is essential to all life, but if you have a well, spring or cistern, do you know what’s in the water in your cup as you take a sip?

The Greene County Extension Office has partnered with the Virginia Household Water Quality Program to offer affordable water testing and interpretation of the results. The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District is offering a cost-share of $5 for each of the tests done, making the tests $55 per submitted sample. However, those wishing to participate must pre-register by end of day Oct. 1 for the correct number of test kits to be available.

Greene Extension Agent Sarah Sharpe said this kind of testing is something they offer every other year.

“I think what most people don’t realize is if you own a well, it’s your responsibility to keep up with the upkeep on that well,” Sharpe said. “There can be things that get into your water or into your well; if there is a crack in your wellhead and you don’t realize it, then you have coliform bacteria or E. coli getting into the water that you’re drinking.”

Additionally, for people with older houses that have copper pipes, testing is important to show whether their pipes are leaching copper into the drinking water.