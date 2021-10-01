 Skip to main content
Water tests for well owners
Water is essential to all life, but if you have a well, spring or cistern, do you know what’s in the water in your cup as you take a sip?

The Greene County Extension Office has partnered with the Virginia Household Water Quality Program to offer affordable water testing and interpretation of the results. The Culpeper Soil and Water Conservation District is offering a cost-share of $5 for each of the tests done, making the tests $55 per submitted sample. However, those wishing to participate must pre-register by end of day Oct. 1 for the correct number of test kits to be available.

Greene Extension Agent Sarah Sharpe said this kind of testing is something they offer every other year.

“I think what most people don’t realize is if you own a well, it’s your responsibility to keep up with the upkeep on that well,” Sharpe said. “There can be things that get into your water or into your well; if there is a crack in your wellhead and you don’t realize it, then you have coliform bacteria or E. coli getting into the water that you’re drinking.”

Additionally, for people with older houses that have copper pipes, testing is important to show whether their pipes are leaching copper into the drinking water.

Test kits will be available the week of Oct. 4 at the Greene County Extension Office and within them are specific instructions on how and when to capture the water. The kits get returned by 9 a.m. on Oct. 13. The water will be analyzed at Virginia Tech for 14 parameters: iron; sodium; fluoride; coliform bacteria; manganese; copper; pH; E. coli bacteria; sulfate; lead; arsenic; nitrate; hardness; and total dissolved solids.

Results will be returned via mail or email and once returned, a Virginia Cooperative Extension water quality specialist will explain them via Zoom for the participants.

“This is just a great way if you haven’t had your water tested recently for you to be able to get that done,” Sharpe said.

Sharpe said between Orange, Madison and Greene counties, they can receive 200 tests, but said they normally fill most of those up so it’s important to pre-register.

“I think it’s important to know what you’re drinking—both for your safety and for the health and safety for anyone who may be living in that household with you,” she said. “Having your water tested and knowing what’s in there is really, really critical for those who may be elderly or those with young kids or anyone with a compromised immune system.”

Participants can pay by check when they pick up their test kits or register and pay online at https://tinyurl.com/VCE-2021-VAHWQP-MADISON. Checks should be made out to the Treasurer of Virginia Tech.

Residents of Greene County can call (434) 985-5236. For residents of Orange County, call (540) 672-1361. Residents in Madison can call (540) 948-6881.

