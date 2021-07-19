Wanted or unwanted, wineberries are ripe!

If wineberry plants infest your land, you can take action in several ways. Uproot them with a garden fork, but be sure to get the entire root system or it will resprout. You can even hand-pull them. Just be sure to wear long sleeves and sturdy gloves; elbow-length leather rose-gloves prove useful here. This can be done any time of year, even in winter. You can also cut the canes near ground level and spray the cut stump with concentrated herbicide such as glyphosate. (Choose a concentrated product meant to be mixed with water, but use it full strength. Pour the herbicide carefully into a labeled, hand-held squirt bottle used only for that purpose.) Herbicide diluted with water to the strength indicated on the container of the concentrated product can be used as a foliar spray, but be careful to avoid spraying desirable plants under or around the wineberries.