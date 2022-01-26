Virtual substance use treatment now available

Workit Health, the nation’s leading virtual substance use disorder treatment provider, recently expanded into Virginia. The B-corporation has opened an outpatient clinic in the Richmond area at 3001 Hungary Spring Road, Suite C in Henrico. The clinic now offers 100% virtual services to the entire state for substance use, mental health and other common co-occurring conditions like hepatitis C. Virginians can connect with licensed clinicians and counselors via live chat and video through the Workit app and receive medication e-prescribed to their local pharmacy.

Workit Health uses a medicine-first, evidence-based approach to addiction treatment. Only 30% of treatment centers nationwide offer medication, and most people have to drive hours every week to receive it. Clinical evidence supports that FDA-approved medication plays a critical role in recovery from substance use and co-occurring disorders, cutting overdose death rates from opioids in half. When it comes to freeing people from the grasp of addiction, Workit Health prioritizes evidence-based practices that are proven to alleviate withdrawal symptoms, provide necessary emotional support and ultimately reduce the risk of relapse or overdose.

“We lost a record-breaking 100,000 Americans to overdose within the last 12 months, with Virginia seeing a 30% increase in overdose deaths during the pandemic,” said Robin McIntosh, Workit Health’s co-CEO. “With Workit Health, Virginians can talk with experts and join therapy groups from the privacy of home. It’s simple but incredibly effective.”

After McIntosh and co-founder Lisa McLaughlin personally experienced the dated traditional recovery system and found it lacking, they co-founded Workit Health in 2015. Their mission is to make it easy to access the gold standard of addiction care from home. Giving people the opportunity to receive evidence-based clinical care—including medication for substance use and mental health—leads to improved outcomes, evidenced by Workit Health’s 73% retention rate at the 90-day mark.

“Focusing on the individual, Workit Health allows members to dictate their end goal, whether that is complete abstinence or moderation,” said Lisa McLaughlin, Workit’s co-CEO. “Personalizing addiction treatment through telemedicine opens our services to all who need help, no matter where they fall on the addiction spectrum.”

About Workit Health

Workit Health is the industry-leading provider of clinically proven telemedicine treatment for substance use disorder, offering online therapy, medication-assisted treatment, psychiatric support, and primary care via the Workit Health mobile app. Workit brings the gold standard of substance use treatment into the privacy of people’s homes at the moment they’re ready for help, allowing people to find long-term freedom from drugs and alcohol with minimal disruption to their daily lives. Workit Health partners with individuals, health plans and employers.

One of Workit Health’s main initiatives is reducing the stigma around seeking treatment, giving everyone the opportunity to acquire affordable and accessible care in whatever capacity they are looking for.

Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Lisa McLaughlin and Robin McIntosh put their health and technology startup expertise to work and created Workit Health’s model of care that is a proven and effective means of treating substance use disorders with minimal risk and disruption through personalized, web-based psychotherapy and medication-based treatment options.

Workit Health’s physical office is located at 3001 Hungary Spring Road, Suite C, Henrico, 23228. For information about insurance coverage or questions, call (804) 415-7156 or visit www.workithealth.com.