On the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 25, Ruckersville Elementary School took advantage of the spring-like weather to hold a “Share the Love Parade,” allowing the virtual students a chance to visit by driving through the bus lane in front of the school.

“It was great seeing our kids, and the students loved seeing their teachers, too,” said Assistant Principal Martina Carroll of the event. The schools hope to be able to host more outdoor events of this type as the weather gets nicer.