Virtual celebration of dance April 16

West-coast swing enthusiasts can find more information at cvilleswingdance.com or on Facebook.

Adding a touch of classic with ballet, tap and jazz is the Wilson School of Dance. Located in Albemarle County, the school has been reopened since late summer with mandatory face masks, social distancing and health checks for all dancers.

“The COVID shutdown has been very hard on dancers; we are used to being physically active, but … dance classes also involve a social and emotional element that elevates our senses into a feeling of wellbeing and purpose,” said Director Juanita Wilson. “It’s really nice that the National Dance Week activities are being held. Even virtually, it allows the dancers’ work to be seen and motivated them as they rehearsed to get a new piece ready to be filmed.”

Wilson said she is grateful to the event organizers and hopeful that the virtual format will allow an even broader audience to enjoy this year’s show.