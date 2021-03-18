View from the teacher’s desk: Virtual learning successful for some

“It has blown me away in terms of the connections I’ve been able to make with my students outside of learning situations, because it just seems like even though there might be other Zoom screens up, we have so many options to be in a one-on-one setting as well,” she said. “There’s so much comfort in them showing off who they are as a person outside of school—I get to visit pet goats outside and go on tours of their yard, and things like that have just really, I think, made strong connections with the student and helped us see each other as not just a student and a teacher, but as people who are going through something—and learning how to do it together. The kids have been so resilient and they’ve shown so much perseverance in terms of problem-solving and working out tech issues on their own—and all of that for fourth grade, which I think is really impressive.”