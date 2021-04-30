Time to read! Woman’s Club of Greene holds its “Bag a Book” sale this Saturday

On Saturday, May 1, the Woman’s Club of Greene County will be selling hundreds of gently used books in conjunction with Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church in Ruckersville. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church’s social hall, and proceeds will help to fund the club’s annual scholarship program for young women at William Monroe High School.

“The Woman’s Club usually has a yard sale in the spring, which of course we didn’t because of the pandemic,” said club president Maura Rodriguez. Shepherd of the Hills usually holds its annual yard sale in the fall, and one of the programs funded by the church helps local residents who may have trouble paying for their prescriptions at Greene Pharmacy.

“When things kind of settled down back in November, we felt comfortable enough and put all the safety (measures) in place and we did have a co-yard sale,” Rodriguez said. “We had to split the money with the Woman’s Club and the church, which worked out beautifully. … People were very, very generous when they donated to the yard sale, and of course there was a whole lot of reading going on because of the pandemic, as you can imagine; but we just had so many books left over.”