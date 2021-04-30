Time to read! Woman’s Club of Greene holds its “Bag a Book” sale this Saturday

On Saturday, May 1, the Woman’s Club of Greene County will be selling hundreds of gently used books in conjunction with Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church in Ruckersville. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the church’s social hall, and proceeds will help to fund the club’s annual scholarship program for young women at William Monroe High School.
“The Woman’s Club usually has a yard sale in the spring, which of course we didn’t because of the pandemic,” said club president Maura Rodriguez. Shepherd of the Hills usually holds its annual yard sale in the fall, and one of the programs funded by the church helps local residents who may have trouble paying for their prescriptions at Greene Pharmacy.
“When things kind of settled down back in November, we felt comfortable enough and put all the safety (measures) in place and we did have a co-yard sale,” Rodriguez said. “We had to split the money with the Woman’s Club and the church, which worked out beautifully. … People were very, very generous when they donated to the yard sale, and of course there was a whole lot of reading going on because of the pandemic, as you can imagine; but we just had so many books left over.”
Luckily for the club, a member offered to store the leftover books in her personal storage unit until the club was once again able to hold a fundraising event. The May 1 book sale will again be a joint venture between the church and the Woman’s Club, and Rodriguez said the goal is to find homes for as many of the books as possible.
“We’re going to price the books so they go—so we don’t have to put more back in storage,” she said. “And then also the members are making bookmarks to give out for free and to have them available at the sale, which I thought was great.”
Several local businesses have helped spread the word by putting “Bag a Book Sale” stickers on brown paper bags that can be brought to fill at the sale.
“We’re just hoping that people come and not just buy one book—we can fill a bag for them,” Rodriguez said.
Books of all genres and reading levels will be available at the sale, and the Woman’s Club also hopes to host its annual spring yard sale sometime in mid-June.
Since 1975, the Woman’s Club of Greene has focused its efforts on supporting our local community through its three standing committees: Stop Hunger in Greene, which provides nutritional support through projects based in the Greene County Public Schools; the “Caring for Children” Christmas gift project, which provides gifts for needy local children during the holidays; and the Scholarship Committee, which provides financial awards to college-bound seniors at William Monroe High School. The club is funded by community donations as well as annual fundraising events. For more information, contact wcogc1975@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/gvawc.
Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church is located at 6562 Amicus Road in Ruckersville.