Through the grape vine

In Orange County, a place where wineries and vineyards are ubiquitous, Sharon Horton stands out for her achievements in the wine industry.

Horton, who owns and operates Horton Vineyards in Barboursville, has been awarded the 2022 Montieth Bowl Trophy by the Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association.

“This trophy is awarded to individuals or organizations that performed exceptional contributions to the development and sustainability of the American wine industry,” according to a press release from the Atlantic Seaboard Wine Association.

Horton was recognized because of her efforts in viticulture, specifically with viognier, a variety of grape that she and her husband Dennis, who died in 2018, introduced to Virginia. When she first planted 10 acres of viognier grapes in 1991, there were less than 100 registered acres of the variety growing in the world, most of which was in France.

Viognier has since become the state grape of Virginia.

“I’m very proud of that,” says Horton.

Sharon Horton said she and her husband first experienced viognier when traveling to France. Dennis Horton had been in search of a white grape that could make a wine to appease the red wine drinkers, she explained. After discovering viognier, the couple traveled to California to retrieve some cuttings of the variety from La Jota Vineyard Co., operated by winemaker Bill Smith, who originally got a clone of viognier from Cornell University.

The grape has a thick skin and loose cluster, which Sharon Horton says is ideal for growing in the hot, humid Virginia summers.

Sharon Horton has helped establish viognier throughout Virginia and other states by distributing budwoods of the grape to vineyards across the country. She also provides free consultations to growers working with the variety.

In an industry where many are tightlipped about their methods of winemaking, Sharon Horton believes that shared knowledge is beneficial for everyone.

“Some people want to keep everything a secret,” she says. “I think you need to tell everybody what’s going on and share your knowledge and expertise.”

At Horton Vineyards, they use viognier to make three types of wine: a late harvest viognier, a dry viognier and a sparkling viognier, according to Sharon Horton. The vineyard also grows other types of grapes to contribute to its eclectic assortment of wines.

Viognier is not the only grape the Hortons have pioneered into the contemporary Virginia wine industry. Horton Vineyards was the first vineyard in the state since prohibition to grow Norton grapes. The Norton variety once was an abundant species in Virginia before it died out during the prohibition era. In 1992, the Hortons reintroduced the grape to the area.

Sharon Horton was born in Missouri and raised on a crop and livestock farm. She supported her husband’s aspirations to start a vineyard in 1983 and has since helped to build the operation, through her diligence in viticulture, from a small home vineyard in Madison County to the extensive wine business that is well-known not just in Virginia but throughout the East Coast.

Unaware that she was nominated for the award, Sharon Horton says she was surprised and humbled when her daughter informed her that she is the recipient of the 2022 Montieth Bowl Trophy.

Sharon Horton will be presented with the award at the winery on March 6, at 1 p.m.

For more information on Horton Vineyards, visit www.hortonwine.com.

