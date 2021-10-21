Things will be brewing in Stanardsville on Saturday

Grab your growlers! The hops are hopping and the barley is boiling; it’s time to tap a keg and prepare to taste the tannins. The annual Stanardsville Oktoberfest celebration is back by popular demand after the 2020 pandemic hiatus thanks to the efforts of the Stanardsville Town Council and the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee (SIDC). Come to Greene Commons on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 4-10 p.m. to enjoy a small-town take on the traditional Bavarian beer festival.

“Having so many different voices and talents in one place has grown our Oktoberfest in ways we could not have imagined when we first started,” Stanardsville Mayor Gary Lowe said. “Now guests from up and down the Eastern seaboard come to Stanardsville to taste new and unique products that they can only experience here.”

Oktoberfest is said to have started Oct. 17, 1810, as the celebration of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria (later King Ludwig I) to Princess Theresa of Saxony-Hildburghausen. The citizens of Munich, Germany, were invited to attend the festivities on the fields in front of the city gates, which featured a gigantic horse race. In the later 19th century, Oktoberfest continued to develop into a community festival complete with booths, carousels, performers and beer tents.