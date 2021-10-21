Things will be brewing in Stanardsville on Saturday

Grab your growlers! The hops are hopping and the barley is boiling; it’s time to tap a keg and prepare to taste the tannins. The annual Stanardsville Oktoberfest celebration is back by popular demand after the 2020 pandemic hiatus thanks to the efforts of the Stanardsville Town Council and the Stanardsville Independence Day Committee (SIDC). Come to Greene Commons on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 4-10 p.m. to enjoy a small-town take on the traditional Bavarian beer festival.
“Having so many different voices and talents in one place has grown our Oktoberfest in ways we could not have imagined when we first started,” Stanardsville Mayor Gary Lowe said. “Now guests from up and down the Eastern seaboard come to Stanardsville to taste new and unique products that they can only experience here.”
Oktoberfest is said to have started Oct. 17, 1810, as the celebration of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria (later King Ludwig I) to Princess Theresa of Saxony-Hildburghausen. The citizens of Munich, Germany, were invited to attend the festivities on the fields in front of the city gates, which featured a gigantic horse race. In the later 19th century, Oktoberfest continued to develop into a community festival complete with booths, carousels, performers and beer tents.
Over the years, the celebration grew—at the 100th anniversary in 1910 an estimated 12,000 hectoliters of beer were poured at the Pschorr-Bräurosl, the huge festival tent that seated 12,000 people. Today, the Munich festival draws around 6 million visitors annually and each year records are broken for the amount of beer consumed and amount of chicken devoured (https://www.oktoberfest.de/en/magazine/tradition/the-history-of-oktoberfest). That event will not be happening this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however.
Although Stanardsville’s Oktoberfest celebration, which began in 2018, has not yet been the site of a wedding, it combines Bavarian tradition with a healthy dose of southern charm and small-town hospitality.
“We started Oktoberfest so that there would be a fun fall activity in our community,” said SIDC Chair Mike Payne. “Rodney Adams, one of our leadership team, really enjoys studying brewing and has attended Oktoberfest in Germany. His passion helped steer us to the Oktoberfest theme, which seemed like a strong fit in the community given the strong German roots in Greene and Madison as well as the local popularity of home brewing.”
The fifth annual homebrewers contest will kick off the celebration this Saturday. A highly competitive freestyle contest, more than 20 homebrewers from across the commonwealth will compete for a chance to brew their recipe on the professional level courtesy of Decipher Brewing in Charlottesville. Additional prizes are being sponsored by Murphy & Rude Malting Co. and Fifth Season. Any homebrewer wishing to enter the contest should email Beer@RWBnG.org for details.
The collaboration between SIDC and the local brewing industry has resulted in some successful recipes being developed and produced by previous contest winners—some of which are still on tap at Decipher Brewing and Random Row Brewing Co. in Charlottesville years later.
“The support we have received for this contest from the area brewers has been amazing,” Payne said. “The local brewing industry has helped us to create a high-quality event where our guests have a phenomenal experience and homebrewers can showcase their talents, hone their craft, network and really allow their passion for brewing to flourish.”
In addition to the homebrew tastings, a variety of regional and domestic beer and cider will be available for guests to purchase ($5 per pour for beer, wine and cider and $3 for craft soda) courtesy of Blue Ridge Beverage, Decipher Brewing and Iron Pipe Aleworks. Traditional German sausages and bratwurst will be available alongside soft pretzels, hamburgers, BBQ, turkey legs, Filipino cuisine, pizza, craft soda and more.
“We have a (plethora) of offerings from numerous local food trucks—our hope is to have a little something to tempt everyone’s taste buds,” Payne said.
Three live bands will be performing during the evening: “Lost Lederhosen,” “Rivanna Winds” and “Lydia Station” will entertain fair-goers in between a costume contest, a variety of games, photos with the miniature horse-drawn beer wagon, axe throwing competition, a puppeteer and a caricature artist.
Traditionally, Oktoberfest attendees might be seen in lederhosen/bundhosen or dirndl and skirts. Braids and flowers in the hair are also common. For more on traditional Oktoberfest costumes, visit Oktoberfest.de/en/traditional-fashion.
“We suggest wearing comfortable, layered clothing and bringing lawn chairs or picnic blankets,” Payne said. “We also encourage costumes if guests feel like having some fun and there is a costume contest with prizes. In the past, we have seen a bit of everything—from traditional Bavarian tracht, steampunk, Middle Ages, mythical beasts, food and drink and even contemporary superheroes. Contestants strut their stuff across the stage and work the crowd and the winner is determined by the response of the audience.”
Stanardsville Oktoberfest is put on by the SIDC as a community event and as a fundraiser for next year’s Red, White, Blue ‘n Greene Independence Day event—which this year drew a crowd of 16,000 to enjoy free entertainment, music and the largest fireworks display in Central Virginia. Admission to the Oktoberfest event this Saturday of $25 for guests over 21 and $10 for younger folks (at the gate or online at EventBrite) will convey access to the grounds including the food court and beer garden, concerts and games. The first 500 guests will receive a commemorative cup and those who arrive early enough will receive tickets to sample the homebrews.
“While supply lasts, guests may receive a complimentary tasting card which allows them to sample a two-ounce tasting of each of the available homebrewer contest submissions,” Payne said. “These go very quickly so guests wishing to enjoy those tastings are encouraged to come early to sample some of the best homebrewers in the commonwealth and treat yourself to everything from classic to contemporary to unique and unusual recipes—all from some truly talented individuals.”
The SIDC would like to thank the community for the generous support of local business leaders and volunteers that make their events throughout the year possible. Anyone wishing to contribute to a future event is encouraged to reach out to thestanardsvilleparade@gmail.com or visit RWBnG.org or Facebook.com/RWBnG.
Greene Commons is at 40 Celt Road (behind the county administration building) in Stanardsville.