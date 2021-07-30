Therapist, painter team up to help residents heal through art

“Sometimes we have all these feelings and we don’t know what they are or how to deal with them or what they mean,” Guterbock said. “Something as simple as, visualize a magical getaway for you and you alone—what does that look like? What is in it? Who can come with you? What’s safe about it? It’s interesting because seemingly very simple questions can take people pretty internal, and … I think our focus is on positive self-awareness and then also support through community.”

“Rose is not a therapist, but what she just described—this idea of creating this magical place where you can go to—if the client’s able to put that into a tangible object, then the therapist can help them use that, especially with trauma or people with really high anxiety,” Myers said. “We bring that into therapy, we talk about it, we help them do guided imagery and teach them to down-regulate so they can process trauma or they can learn to encounter the world in a different way.”

Art therapy is a recognized treatment practiced by licensed professionals to improve well-being. Unfortunately, it is rarely covered by medical insurance and can be quite costly.