THE SCARLET SISTERS: The story of the infamous Everleigh Sisters

Editor’s note: This is the first part of a two-part story about the famous Everleigh Sisters and their links to Greene, Madison and Charlottesville.
It’s likely you’ve never heard of two of the most famous people ever born in Greene County. The Everleigh Sisters ran the famous Everleigh Club brothel in Chicago from 1900-1911—entertaining royalty and earning millions—and it’s taken more than a century to follow the breadcrumbs to learn who these women really were.
The first definitive biography was Charles Washburn’s 1936 book “Come Into My Parlor.” While he claimed to be a friend, even visiting the sisters in New York after the club was shuttered, nothing about the sisters’ history in that book appears to be correct, given what we now know. Karen Abbott’s 2007 “Sin in the Second City” is the first known publication to “out” Aida and Minna Everleigh as former Greene County residents Ada (who sometimes goes by Aida) and Minna Simms. Since finishing that book and spending two years researching these fascinating women, I’ve been able to flesh out their stories even more. It is clear that the duo lied about their history as a way to protect their family’s reputation.
So, how did daughters of a farming family and granddaughters of the first sheriff of Greene County end up owning a famous brothel? It’s taken a lot of detective work to figure out it, but it appears their father may have had a part in that path. Abbott located a 1989 letter to author Irving Wallace, whose book “The Golden Room” was based on the sisters, correcting information in his author’s note.
“Almost all of what they related as their family history which they told you was a fabrication of the truth (a total lie), I know because these two women were my great-aunts,” Evelyn Diment wrote in the letter. “They began as prostitutes and became madams. Their father put them in the business, and then these women made a marvelous success out of it … Southern families have a way of keeping things very quiet. And if anyone knew anything they kept their mouths shut.”
Early years
Ada Simms was born in Greene County in February 1864 to George Warren Montgomery (a.k.a. Montgomery) and Virginia Madison Simms (a.k.a. Jennie), according to Virginia birth records. Minna was born in July 1866.
They were two of seven siblings. Lula Simms was born in 1862; Willie Florence Simms was born in 1869; Warren Montgomery Simms was born in 1872; Flora V. Simms was born in 1873; and George Washington Simms was born in 1876.
Montgomery is the son of Greene County’s first sheriff, James Simms Jr., and his wife Lucy Early Simms (of the “Earlysville” family). According to a Library of Congress map from the 1860s that lists landowners, they lived near Teel Mountain Road off South River Road in Stanardsville. Montgomery and Jennie were first cousins, which was not uncommon for the time. The family had 20 slaves, according to the 1850 slave census.
Montgomery practiced law after attending the University of Virginia Law School for a year. He also had a failed run for political office, according to newspaper reports. It appears that the family lived in Charlottesville during this time, as a Staunton Spectator newspaper article states he purchased a 120-acre farm about a “1 ½ miles outside of Charlottesville for $40 an acre” near the end of October 1872.
Without the forced slave labor to operate the farm, the great-niece said Montgomery lost the Greene County farm for not paying taxes, Diment alleged in her letter. No documentation of what happened to the Charlottesville farm has been discovered yet.
The deaths of Willie and Jennie seemed to be the catalyst for a different path for the rest of the family.
Willie Simms died in May 1876 from an illness and Jennie Simms followed a month later, just two months after giving birth to George. Montgomery gave George to family members. It appears according to the 1880 census, George was given to W.B. Ward and Sarah Ward (nee Simms), Montgomery’s older sister, and the family, including 4-year-old George Simms were living in the Monroe section of Greene County. The rest of the brood moved to Rapidan in Madison County, according to 1880 census records and newspaper accounts. No documentation has been discovered for what happened to the Rapidan farm, however.
Their Madison County farm neighbored the Walnut Hills mansion, owned by a former governor and general of the 7th Virginia regiment, James Kemper. The sisters enjoyed visits at the mansion, Abbott notes in her book, and perhaps it was where they got a taste for the good life—a driving force in their later lives.
The sisters told biographers and friends alike they married two brothers of the last name Lester and moved to Missouri. As they told their story, they actually moved to Warrensburg, Missouri, where other relatives lived. Minna said she married “a wealthy devil of a man” before she turned 17 (Abbott), but her 17 was actually 29 as the duo lied about their ages until their deaths. Aida supposedly married the brother and both were said to be extremely violent. Once he left marks on her neck, the sisters took off for Washington, D.C., according to Abbott’s book.
“It is doubtful if Minna and Ada Everleigh ever forgave the brutal treatment they had received from their husbands,” wrote Washburn in 1936. “Theirs was a stored-up bitterness toward all males from which they could not escape.”
However, no marriage record could be uncovered for either sister under any name—Simms, Lester or Everleigh. I believe the bitterness Washburn may have picked up on was more toward their father and brother than any husband. It’s also doubtful they ever lived in Missouri at all. No records have yet been found to substantiate that claim either.
Abbott noted in her book that she hired private researchers to look through records in both Virginia and Missouri and found no documentation of the marriages, either.
The Simms Sisters
The girls enjoyed and play musical instruments. There’s a Richmond Dispatch article from 1882 where Lula petitioned the General Assembly to exempt certain musical entertainments from taxation. Abbott, using an interview of Minna Everleigh with author Irving Wallace as the basis, concluded that Lula passed away in 1881, but that’s not possible with the petition published in the Alexandria Gazette in 1882, or the numerous articles that showcase the Simms Sisters performances through 1886.
It was around the time of their move to Madison County that their father saw the opportunity to earn money using the talent of his four daughters, turning them into a singing troupe—the Simms Sisters. Using online newspaper archives you can fill in some of the “12 missing years” that Abbott references in her book. From 1882 through 1887, the sisters travel throughout the East Coast and Midwest, offering what most reviewers deemed mediocre performances—except for young Flora.
In a November 1883 Fayetteville Weekly Democrat article, Montgomery tells the reporter that “he is traveling for the benefit of the health of his family.”
What is not clear from the research thus far is whether it was during this time that their father began to “introduce” the girls to a life of prostitution, as the great-niece said in her letter.
The last found (thus far) reference to the sisters’ performing is in Donaldson, Louisiana, in February 1886.
“Little Flora singled out handsome Charles Maurin as a target for a blown kisses and facetious remarks that ‘brought down the house’ repeatedly and accelerated the sale of her photographs during the intermission,” the Donaldson Chief reported. This lends credence that the photograph discovered is of the same Flora Simms who is the sister of Minna and Aida.
The sisters then reappear in 1887 in New Orleans, where Lula died on Feb. 16, from chronic dysentery, according to the death certificate from the Parish of Orleans. It appears by this point Montgomery and Warren have also left the sisters because the grave stone in Greenwood Cemetery in New Orleans is inscribed “Sacred to the Memory of our beloved sister Lula Simms, died February 16, 1887, from Aida, Minna, Flora.”
In a very demure description, it appears the Simms Sisters next show up in April 1887, as they perform without clothing as the “Three Graces.” The way the Weekly Town Talk describes the performance is quite salacious for its time:
“Three beautiful women, the Simms sisters, have been playing
the ‘Living Statue Act’ before a select audience of New Orleans officials,
rich merchants, professional men and prominent citizens.
The police have ordered them to change quarters.
The New Orleans Chronicle says: ‘The three graces
are well constituted, both by art and nature, to
successfully carry out the purpose of a school of design,
and the ‘students’ are reported to have had every opportunity
to improve themselves in the study of those ancient classical models
which these modern living ones are supposed to represent.
The great statues of Venus, Psyche and the Temptu, the Greek Slave
and others equally well known, were here given divested of the inanimate character of the marble and rendered more interesting by the infusion of living blood, which served to improve the ideality of the past,
by a realization of the beauties of the present.’”
A marble Roman copy of the Greek original of the Three Graces can be found in the Louvre, and there have been numerous famous paintings of the trio.
How long the sisters stayed in New Orleans is unknown, but a photo of Flora in 1889 lists her as an “actress in costume,” though little other information has been found.
Next Chapters
Minna and Aida told friends and biographers alike that they hailed from Kentucky and were southern belles whose wealthy lawyer father paid for finishing school for the sisters.
Minna told Washburn that the two of them were, in fact, their father’s favorites and he called them “born actresses.” As he remained with his son until his death in Mexico, and there’s no evidence of further communication with the sisters, it’s unclear if that’s accurate.
Another story the sisters told was they were performers in a traveling troupe and that’s how they ended up stranded in Omaha in 1895.
Nothing can be verified about the whereabouts of Aida and Minna between their time in New Orleans in 1887 until the two rather risqué painted portraits dated 1895 in Omaha. Those portraits show the sisters were not mere madams but also worked the business, something that they denied ever having participated in when speaking to biographers.
Carl Uhlarik agrees in his 1968 Real West magazine article: “It is hardly conceivable that a couple of amateurs could break in without proper connections and set up an elaborate brothel in competition with existing houses at any time.”
Somewhere about this time, the sisters began calling themselves either Everleigh or Everly. Abbott references a report from the University of Nebraska at Omaha School of Criminology and Justice Class from 1992 that shows a Minnie and Rae Everly living at 822 Dodge in an 1890 directory. The name “Everly” comes from the way their grandmother signed her letters, Everly Yours. Somehow it morphed into Everleigh by the time they arrived in Chicago.
Abbott notes in her book that the sisters began renovating a run-down parlor house at 12th and Jackson streets in a shabby part of town for their own “common house.” Business was steady, but when in 1898 the Trans-Mississippi International Exposition in Omaha, Neb., opened, the sisters found their perfect opportunity.
The event was a world’s fair held from June 1-Nov. 1, 1898. More than 2.6 million people came through to view the exhibits. It stretched over 180 acres. The sisters rented a place in the downtown business district at 14th and Dodge streets for their “Everleigh Sisters” exhibit (i.e. brothel). The sisters offered champagne and charged $10 admission, earning them about $70,000, which they took to Chicago to create the world’s premier brothel, the Everleigh Club.
Once the exhibition closed, the customer base could no longer sustain the brothel the way they wished, and the sisters hopped a train toward their future.
In the 1900 census both Montgomery and Warren are living in Los Angeles.
According to a Colorado death certificate, Flora passed away from tuberculosis in 1904 and is buried in the Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs.
The next installment will showcase the Everleigh Club and Aida and Minna’s retirement.
