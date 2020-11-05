THE SCARLET SISTERS: The story of the infamous Everleigh Sisters

It’s likely you’ve never heard of two of the most famous people ever born in Greene County. The Everleigh Sisters ran the famous Everleigh Club brothel in Chicago from 1900-1911—entertaining royalty and earning millions—and it’s taken more than a century to follow the breadcrumbs to learn who these women really were.

The first definitive biography was Charles Washburn’s 1936 book “Come Into My Parlor.” While he claimed to be a friend, even visiting the sisters in New York after the club was shuttered, nothing about the sisters’ history in that book appears to be correct, given what we now know. Karen Abbott’s 2007 “Sin in the Second City” is the first known publication to “out” Aida and Minna Everleigh as former Greene County residents Ada (who sometimes goes by Aida) and Minna Simms. Since finishing that book and spending two years researching these fascinating women, I’ve been able to flesh out their stories even more. It is clear that the duo lied about their history as a way to protect their family’s reputation.