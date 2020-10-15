The Great Outdoors: Life in a tree stand

Now, it’s back to sitting and waiting and listening.

When a deer draws near, it’s usually a surprise. The animal just suddenly appears close by and you never heard it until it was there. It’s as if Scotty beamed him down to Earth. You’re thankful now to be in the tree stand, high enough that the animal can’t draw a nostril full of air and smell your scent. And high enough that its eyes won’t catch sight of a foreigner in its living room. They say, you know, that sneaking up on a deer is like trying to sneak out of the living room for a poker game with the boys while your wife is watching. It can’t be done, or rarely, at least.

The tree stand gives you some advantage, but one tiny movement or the nick of an arrow against the side of a bow can send the wary animal on its way. Odds are stacked against you, and more often than not you are unsuccessful when you hunt deer with a bow during archery season. But it depends on how you measure success.

If success means field-dressing a 120-pound animal and carting it home, you may or may not have succeeded. But if success is measured in being absorbed by the beauty of nature, witnessing a majestic sunrise and losing yourself in a world of silence, you have hit the jackpot.

Life in a tree stand is all that and more.

—Contact Jim Brewer at j44brewer@gmail.com