The Great Outdoors: Check out the chick for stripers

Fall is speckled trout season and fishermen are finding them in all the southside inlets and in the surf from Sandbridge to the south. Captain Jake Beck, Knot Wish’n Guide Service, said the trout and puppy drum bite inside Rudee Inlet has been hit and miss with some great days and some very slow ones. If you can find live shrimp to fish beneath a popping cork, it’s a trout’s favorite snack. Topwater plugs and jigs with plastic tails are also effective.

Puppy drum like fresh cut bait fished under a float or on the bottom. The key is fresh. Fresh spot is a favorite for puppy drum. There have been plenty of spot around; catches have come from the piers and inside Lynnhaven and Rudee Inlets. Croaker are mixed with the spot.

Captain Jake said the Spanish mackerel bite turned on again last week and anglers were able to load up. King Mackerel and schools of large drum also popped up off the beach.

Tautog action is picking up. Look for fish along the CBBT and on the inshore wrecks and reefs. Dr. Ken Neill caught 24 tautogs on a recent trip. They were tagging and releasing them and they caught two twice. They also picked up sea bass, gray trout and red drum. Hunter Southall rounded out the trip with three big sheepsheads. The flounder are moving to deeper waters; a few were landed at the triangle wrecks this week.