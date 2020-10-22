The Great Outdoors: Check out the chick for stripers

The saltwater striper season is now underway in both the Chesapeake Bay and its tidal tributaries. Many fishermen who want to land a few of these delicious fish schedule a trip to the Chesapeake Bay. But in many cases, during the first part of the season, the tidal tributaries of the Bay are more productive than the Bay itself, especially the tidal Chickahominy.
The Chickahominy is a phenomenal river–full of cover, full of bait and full of gamefish. On one cast, an angler might catch a largemouth bass while the next cast might snag a flounder. This brackish water is home to many species.
Stripers are one of those species and they are most plentiful in the Chickahominy. Fishermen can often locate the feeding schools by following a flock of squawking and diving sea gulls.
A number of baits and lures are effective for tidal stripers, but perhaps the number one choice is a trusty Ratt’l Trap. While some stripers will be undersized throw-backs, there are good numbers of 22- to 24-inch keeper fish.
A falling tide will find many stripers poking around the shores, looking for exposed bait. But remember, saltwater rules and licenses are in effect. Anglers are allowed to keep one fish that measures between 20 and 36 inches per angler per day in the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries.
Virginia Saltwater Report
Fall is speckled trout season and fishermen are finding them in all the southside inlets and in the surf from Sandbridge to the south. Captain Jake Beck, Knot Wish’n Guide Service, said the trout and puppy drum bite inside Rudee Inlet has been hit and miss with some great days and some very slow ones. If you can find live shrimp to fish beneath a popping cork, it’s a trout’s favorite snack. Topwater plugs and jigs with plastic tails are also effective.
Puppy drum like fresh cut bait fished under a float or on the bottom. The key is fresh. Fresh spot is a favorite for puppy drum. There have been plenty of spot around; catches have come from the piers and inside Lynnhaven and Rudee Inlets. Croaker are mixed with the spot.
Captain Jake said the Spanish mackerel bite turned on again last week and anglers were able to load up. King Mackerel and schools of large drum also popped up off the beach.
Tautog action is picking up. Look for fish along the CBBT and on the inshore wrecks and reefs. Dr. Ken Neill caught 24 tautogs on a recent trip. They were tagging and releasing them and they caught two twice. They also picked up sea bass, gray trout and red drum. Hunter Southall rounded out the trip with three big sheepsheads. The flounder are moving to deeper waters; a few were landed at the triangle wrecks this week.
Offshore, swordfish have become a popular target and anglers have been enjoying good action. Captain David Wright, High Hopes Charters, released an under-size, 44-inch swordfish Saturday. They pulled the hook on a larger one. He rounded out his day with a nice catch of dolphin, sea bass and tilefish. Others got into a nice tuna bite as well.
Deep-droppers are finding plenty of tilefish.
—Contact Jim Brewer at j44brewer@gmail.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!