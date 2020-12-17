The CCC’s legacy in Greene

Given the lack of available jobs, it’s not surprising that quite a number of Greene County men enrolled in the CCC, including three in the Powell family about whom we have information. GCHS Treasurer Roger Powell’s father, Stark Edward Powell, was based at N.P.1, Camp Roosevelt. GCHS President Joann Powell’s father, Paulis Stephens Powell, enrolled, as did Haywood Powell, whose next of kin Evelyn Powell Deane has given us his CCC cap and uniform.

Wilbur Davis Deane, later to become Sheriff “Hooks” Deane, was also an enrollee at Camp NIRA, N.P.3. Park archives include many more “Greene County boys”—H. Knighten and G. Shifflett, from Fern Hill; H. Lamb, L. Taylor and H. Sholes, from Fletcher; W. B. Breeden, L. Taylor and J. F. Jarrell, from McMullen; W. O. McDaniel, from Monroe; A. Lamb and B. Breeden, from Stanardsville; Preston Breeden, from Pocosin; and C. Collier and Clinton Dean, from Lydia. Oral histories mention “a lot of boys from Bacon Hollow.” If readers can add to our roster of names, or have photos or other documents we can scan, we’d be delighted if you’d email us with the information. The park archivist Kandace Muller would also be pleased to see whatever we can pass on to her.