The CCC’s legacy in Greene

GREENE COUNTY — YOUR HISTORY
Time was when almost everybody in the United States knew the initials ‘CCC.’ For rural families, city families and those in between, the CCC—or Civilian Conservation Corps—became a lifeline. As one of the most successful “New Deal” programs, the CCC included outdoor work for unemployed men and boys, bringing cash home to their families in the middle of the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Of course, there is a lot of information about the CCC on the internet—for example, Encyclopedia Britannica says it was “one of the earliest New Deal programs, established to relieve unemployment during the Great Depression by providing national conservation work primarily for young unmarried men. Projects included planting trees, building flood barriers, fighting forest fires and maintaining forest roads and trails.”
The Greene County Historical Society (GCHS)’s collections illustrate a number of less well-known CCC connections.
Franklin Delano Roosevelt was inaugurated as the 32rd U.S. President in January 1933. Soon thereafter, he decided to get the word out about the CCC by visiting the camps being set up in what would become Shenandoah National Park. Roosevelt visited in April, accompanied by a horde of reporters and photographers, and word went out across the country and the world. At first, the enrollees were living in tents, but as the summer progressed they built the wooden buildings that were to be their homes.
Roosevelt’s publicity worked! Enrollment in the CCC across the country was huge—by July 1 there were 1,463 working camps and more than 300,000 enrollees. Each Camp was to house up to 200 civilians, plus technical, administrative and supervisory staff. They were paid $30 a month for a 40-hour work week, and of that, $25 was sent home to support their families. The camps supplied training, uniforms, food and housing, recreational facilities and more. This was a huge undertaking in all aspects—think, for example, of just the work of designing, purchasing and supplying uniforms for that many people, living across the country from Alaska to Florida, in summer and winter conditions, for hard physical work and formal occasions.
The extremes of weather are illustrated by some of the photographs we have. We also know that the buildings, while weatherproof, were not exactly cozy. It is reported that newspapers came in handy as extra insulation at times.
The first CCC camp of all, N.P.1, was fittingly called Camp Roosevelt. It was up near Strasburg, not far from Luray, and quickly followed by N.P.2 at Big Meadows. The only Camp in Greene County was N.P.3, the third to be constructed and also known as Camp NIRA (for the National Industrial Recovery Act). It was north of where the South River picnic ground is located, and somewhat below the level of the Skyline Drive. Another 10 camps were set up in or near what was to become SNP.
Given the lack of available jobs, it’s not surprising that quite a number of Greene County men enrolled in the CCC, including three in the Powell family about whom we have information. GCHS Treasurer Roger Powell’s father, Stark Edward Powell, was based at N.P.1, Camp Roosevelt. GCHS President Joann Powell’s father, Paulis Stephens Powell, enrolled, as did Haywood Powell, whose next of kin Evelyn Powell Deane has given us his CCC cap and uniform.
Wilbur Davis Deane, later to become Sheriff “Hooks” Deane, was also an enrollee at Camp NIRA, N.P.3. Park archives include many more “Greene County boys”—H. Knighten and G. Shifflett, from Fern Hill; H. Lamb, L. Taylor and H. Sholes, from Fletcher; W. B. Breeden, L. Taylor and J. F. Jarrell, from McMullen; W. O. McDaniel, from Monroe; A. Lamb and B. Breeden, from Stanardsville; Preston Breeden, from Pocosin; and C. Collier and Clinton Dean, from Lydia. Oral histories mention “a lot of boys from Bacon Hollow.” If readers can add to our roster of names, or have photos or other documents we can scan, we’d be delighted if you’d email us with the information. The park archivist Kandace Muller would also be pleased to see whatever we can pass on to her.
President Roosevelt visited the Shenandoah camps again, including Camp NIRA, on Aug. 12. On Aug. 17, the Greene County Record reported that during his brief stop there, he enjoyed a skit put on by the camp titled “The burial of depression and fear and the return of happy days.” FDR had eaten lunch at the Big Meadows camp, where he was pleased to see that the men looked as though they had gained weight. His meal was, according to reports, the usual Saturday fare, as he had requested—fried steak, tomatoes, mashed potatoes, apple sauce, bread, butter and iced tea. It seems that dairy products were not in short supply in camp—too much so for some. In later life, Stark Powell would not eat mayo, butter or cheese, having had more than his fill during his camp days. Others lauded the wonderful food they received.
There were other camps locally in which Greene County men and boys enrolled. Steve Powell joined CCC Camp 60, at Moorman’s River in Albemarle, and came back with fellow enrollees to work in the park area. We know that it was Steve Powell who built some of the beautiful rock walls that are the hallmark of Skyline Drive and cleared brush in the Big Meadows area along with Hooks Deane.
Camp 60 provided the men for other Greene projects, too. Steve Powell also worked on the resettlement village at Haneytown Road (off Route 810). The Haneytown buildings formed one of a number of resettlement communities developed in the counties surrounding what became the park. As people’s homes in the mountains were purchased, those who wished to do so could move to these communities, although they, too, were only temporary dwellings. GCHS has some resettlement blueprints that arrived a few years ago from California. They had been drawn up by fledgling architect J. Herbert Brownell, then only in his early 20s, and were mostly for buildings to be constructed in Greene by the Resettlement Administration’s Rural Resettlement Division. Brownell went on to become an eminent U.S. architect over a long career. As far as we can tell, these buildings were never constructed. [Figure 6]
Enrollees were grateful for the skills they learned while living in the camps. Many credited the discipline they learned in camp for their success later in life. Others used the skills they learned more directly. Stark Powell’s life work as a garage owner and mechanic probably began at camp, where he learned about vehicles and vehicle maintenance. His life was shaped, as his son says, by the CCC, and his grave marker at Holly Memorial Gardens bears the CCC emblem.
After hours, there were opportunities to socialize in recreation halls, on ballfields and tennis courts and in boxing rings, and educational programs—from typing to woodcraft to first aid. Camp Post Offices had regular delivery and pickup for letters between the men and their families and girlfriends. Camps started their own newspapers; Camp NIRA called its paper The NIRA News, and the cover of its November 1937 issue carried a drawing of a turkey and the words “Thanksgiving Greetings To All.”
Although there were occasional disputes between different factions—Pennsylvania enrollees versus those from Virginia perhaps—the camaraderie of the camps remained with the men throughout their lives. Annual reunions were eagerly attended as long as many of them lived, and on a number of occasions, such as the reunions of 1995 and 1999, oral histories were recorded where they told what they remembered of camp life. In this way, they left a dual legacy—in words and in the winding walls and landscape of the Park—for current enjoyment and generations to come. For much more information and the oral histories in particular, visit https://www.nps.gov/shen/learn/historyculture/cccoralhistories.htm. Thanks go to the Greene County Record, both then and now, for great reporting and sleuthing. Please email us at info@greenehistoryva.org if you have information on the CCC to share.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!