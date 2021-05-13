The buzz on beekeeping

Bourne started out with a mentor and took several introductory classes at a local community college along with reading up on the honeybee.

“I’ve lost my share of bees along the way,” he said. “There are lots of things that can go wrong with bees and I’ve probably experienced every one of them. But, you know, it’s just a rewarding thing to do. We need the bees terribly and they need our help.”

Getting stung is just part of the price to pay for keeping bees around, and some people are not too keen on hanging around the hives, according to Bourne.

“On a day like today, they’re more interested in getting out here and getting nectar and pollen and hauling it in and raising babies—they’re not worried about us at all,” he said. “On a grey, cold day when they can’t get out, they get grouchy, and sometimes they can be just impossible. You can tell when you walk up to them—you can usually get a sense just by the sound and the activity whether they’re going to be nice.”

One of the most important duties of any beekeeper is treating for Varroa mites, in which Bourne is very well-versed.