The buzz on beekeeping

Honeybee populations worldwide have been rapidly declining for the past several decades. Widespread pesticide use and loss of habitat are two of the top human-related causes, but some Greene County residents are putting their yards and gardens to work to save our buzzing buddies and keep the pollinators pollinating.
The Bee Informed National Loss and Management Survey estimates that Virginia honeybee losses in the 2019-20 season were more than 44%—and that has a direct impact on at least a third of everything we eat.
“To grow crops in this country the way we do … to feed the world and feed our nation, it requires managed (honeybee) colonies,” said Karen Hall, educational outreach coordinator for the Central Virginia Beekeepers Association (CVBA). “One-third of what we eat depends on the honeybee, and about 75% to 80% of the top 100 agricultural crops are directly dependent on the honeybee.”
Hall, who has kept bees for the past 25 years and teaches CVBA beginning beekeeping classes in Charlottesville and surrounding counties, said the biggest contributor to colony loss is an out-of-town pest that piggybacks on domesticated bees.
“In the late 1980s, we imported a mite that just has decimated the honeybee population, and at that point 90% of all feral colonies were lost,” Hall said. “Before the mites, you didn’t really have to take care of the bees—the bees took care of themselves. That’s no longer true.”
The Varroa mite is a non-native parasite that attaches to the body of the bee, weakening it by draining fat reserves of adults and larvae and spreading the varroosis disease throughout the colony. The best way to combat the threat, according to Hall, is through education.
CVBA hosts booths at the Albemarle and Fluvanna county fairs each year and organizes county 4-H projects to teach kids about honeybee colonies; she even brings some of her bees to Nathanael Greene Elementary School each year as part of its annual science fair.
“I bring in observation hives so they can get up close, see the queen—interestingly enough, kids become fascinated very quickly,” she said. “It’s usually the teachers and adults that are slow to warm up.”
For those interested in keeping bees of their own, CVBA’s beginner course amounts to 15 hours of instruction as well as the hands-on involvement of a mentor to help the keeper by checking in throughout their first year.
“From our perspective as beekeepers, if you don’t succeed—if you start with a hive that succumbs to disease or pests … what will happen is they fly out into the wild and then they spread that disease to everybody else’s hives,” Hall said. “So it is to our advantage to see to it that new beekeepers are successful.”
In the days when wild bees took care of themselves and the local crops, hives did not require intervention by humans. These days, however, they’re considered a member of the family—or the farm. Commercial beekeepers can relocate colonies of bees to the fields where specific crops are in need of additional pollination, and most domesticated bees require treatment to protect them from the Varroa mites.
Beekeeping in Greene
According to the 2017 USDA Census of Agriculture, 18 farms in Greene County keep colonies of honeybees, for a total of 66 colonies. Those colonies collect 1,790 pounds of honey per year. According to Hall, the majority of the nearly 300 beekeepers in the CVBA are hobbyists, keeping bees in addition to other careers and agricultural pursuits.
For Keith Bourne, who lives off Amicus Road in Stanardsville, beekeeping is one of many hobbies.
“The bees are awfully interesting once you start learning; they’re this big colony of individuals, but the colony works sort of as one organism,” he said. “There are a handful of beekeepers around here, but I don’t know of any really large operation here in Greene—mostly it’s just people like me that just keep some in the backyard for fun.”
Bourne has been keeping bees for eight years and said he manages six colonies at his home and another three on a friend’s nearby farm. He estimates there are around 5,000 to 6,000 bees per colony at the height of nectar season, which is just now hitting its peak.
“The joke is, the beekeeper’s always chasing the bees in the spring because you’re never quite on time,” he said. “The few things you have to do for the bees, you have to do them at the right time—you can’t just do it when it suits you; you have to do it when it suits the bees.”
Bourne started out with a mentor and took several introductory classes at a local community college along with reading up on the honeybee.
“I’ve lost my share of bees along the way,” he said. “There are lots of things that can go wrong with bees and I’ve probably experienced every one of them. But, you know, it’s just a rewarding thing to do. We need the bees terribly and they need our help.”
Getting stung is just part of the price to pay for keeping bees around, and some people are not too keen on hanging around the hives, according to Bourne.
“On a day like today, they’re more interested in getting out here and getting nectar and pollen and hauling it in and raising babies—they’re not worried about us at all,” he said. “On a grey, cold day when they can’t get out, they get grouchy, and sometimes they can be just impossible. You can tell when you walk up to them—you can usually get a sense just by the sound and the activity whether they’re going to be nice.”
One of the most important duties of any beekeeper is treating for Varroa mites, in which Bourne is very well-versed.
“You’re treating an insect on an insect, which is tough, and there are a handful of different chemical cures,” he explained. “I just did a treatment on these girls that uses extract from hops, like you’d use to flavor beer. It’s a volatile oil that the mites apparently just don’t like, so you treat for those and you monitor to make sure that your queen’s in there and she’s doing well.”
When you purchase bees, sellers are often able to mark the queen with a colored dot that tells the beekeeper which year they were hatched—a 2020 queen has a blue dot and a 2021 has a green one. This helps in identification as well as keeping track of the age of the queen.
In addition to treating for mites or setting traps for hive beetles, beekeepers should monitor the colony’s growth throughout the course of the year, checking to see when it’s appropriate to add honey collectors or whether the bees are hatching new queens—which could indicate an expected or occurring swarm migration.
“For the gardeners, what they could do that would help out the bees more than planting flowers is to be more responsible with their insecticides and their herbicides,” Bourne said. “For the bees, when you take the stress of hive beetles and Varroa mites and then you stack on insecticides … you stack all those stressors up and the bees are really struggling.”
For Chuck Covington, who owns a beautiful mountaintop home near Lydia Mountain, he first got interested in beekeeping when he saw one of Bourne’s observation hives at the Greene County Farm and Livestock Show. He wasn’t sure his property was an appropriate location for honeybees, however.
“Up here we get so many bears that I was worried about having honeybees, and I found out that with all the mountain laurel we have around here, that bees that pollinate from mountain laurel can create poisonous honey,” Covington said. “Mason bees don’t do honey, so I decided to start off with 50 cocoons and a house.”
Covington’s bee house is situated along a path lined with blueberry bushes, kiwi vines and wild currants. He estimates that he has about 30 mason bees, though he is expecting in a shipment of 20 more in the coming week and is thinking of adding a second house next year.
“Mason bees are great pollinators—they have a 99% pollination rate, whereas honeybees have a 5% (rate),” he said. “But with honeybees you have 10,000 to a hive, and I’ve only got a handful.”
With mason bees, every female is a queen who will work during the spring to create a winter home for her larvae.
“So what they’ll do is they’ll take mud and they’ll put a little wad of mud, then they’ll put the larvae, they’ll put some pollen in there for them to eat, then they’ll put some more mud, and they’ll just keep doing that until they fill it up,” he said, pointing out the openings in the small trays. “It’s kind of neat at night, because when they’re still working on this—they start in the back and they work their way forward—at night, when you come out here and they’re in here kind of resting, you’ll see them sitting there, either butt out or head out, just hanging out.”
Covington ordered his cocoons from a specialty mason bee website, and wonders if the FedEx delivery driver knows what he was delivering in the small sealed container.
“When I first ordered them, they came in before the house did and I told my wife, ‘we’re going to have to put these in the refrigerator, otherwise they’ll start coming out of the cocoons.’ And she’s like, ‘you’re not putting bees in my fridge,’” he laughed.
The cocoons are hard and waterproof, allowing mason bee keepers to clean and store them in the refrigerator during the cold months to keep the larvae safe from predators such as hummingbirds. A humidifier helps make sure they don’t dry out and the hive can be cleaned for use again the following spring.
“We have a seating area up here surrounded by blueberry bushes also, so it’s kind of nice to sit there and … see them all buzzing around,” Covington said. “The other cool thing about these is, since they’re solitary, they’re not protecting a hive—they’re not aggressive. The male mason bees don’t even have stingers.”
In addition to limiting pesticide and insecticide use, Covington also reminds landowners that native plants are hardier and more resistant to disease and are the preferred food of bees.
“That’s part of the whole thing—reading and learning about it, kind of getting more into the ecology of what’s going on around you,” he said. “Everybody gets better flowers and gardens when they get better pollination. Keith (Bourne) always reminds me, don’t cut your dandelions—they’re the first source of food for bees.”
In it for the honey
There are those who swear that local honey is the homeopathic cure for springtime allergies, introducing the immune system to the pollens that make up the local crops and wildflowers in small doses to build up immunity. Whether that’s based in scientific fact, local honey is certainly delicious, and harvesting honey is one of the more popular activities for small-scale beekeepers like Bourne.
“My bees are primarily managed for the bees, not for honey production, but we do harvest honey each year and the harvest varies depending on the weather,” he said, noting that they only give honey away to friends and do not sell it for profit. “On a good year—and this is shaping up to be a pretty good year—we might get 10 gallons of honey. … It’s like any other agriculture—you’re at the mercy of the weather and the mood of the bees and the bears.”
Starting around May when the trees and flowers are in full bloom, Bourne will attach honey collectors to his colonies. He leaves the honey in the lowest level of each colony for the bees to feed on during the cold months and only collects from the middle and top layers.
According to Bourne, collecting the honey can be quite an all-hands-on-deck procedure.
“It can be a job when you have nine hives that have a box of 50 pounds of honey on it and you’ve got to go out there and get the bees out of it,” he said. “That’s the challenge, because they’re like, ‘You’re stealing our groceries—not a chance, dude,’ so that’s a struggle.”
Once each cubicle in the beehive gets filled up with honey, the bees wait until the moisture content is just right (18%, according to Bourne) to seal it off with wax. Once the beekeeper removes the bees from their property, the wax caps can be scratched off with a small roller and the frames are spun in a honey extractor that utilizes centrifugal force to pull the honey from the frames for bottling.
Bourne’s bees love the poplar trees on his property, which he says are one of the biggest honey producers when in bloom. Black locust trees are also great for bees but the majority of their local pollen comes from dandelions, wild blackberries and other “weeds.”
“We won’t mow the yard when the dandelions are blooming because the bees love them,” he said. “They call it ‘wildflower’ honey because it sounds better than ‘weeds’ honey … (but) when you get real, local, dandelions-and-weeds honey and compare it to a little squeezy bear at the grocery store, there’s no comparison.”
According to Hall, the main difference is in the source of the pollen.
“The main reason it doesn’t taste the same is what you get in the grocery store is a blend,” she explained. “What they do is they get honey from all over the country in 50-gallon drums and bottle it. Honey ranges in color—there are nine different colors, from water-white to as dark as molasses… it all depends on the nectar the bees went to. But if I was a commercial (company) I’m not going to take that chance—I want my honey to all look exactly alike.”
With local honey, the product is likely from a single area or source, so each area will have a different unique flavor and color to its honey. Hall and others attend annual honey tastings to try varieties from different parts of the country and compare flavors.
If you’re interested in learning more about beekeeping, you can find the CVBA at centralvirginiabeekeepers.org or contact your local county extension office.
If you’re looking for local honey, Noon Whistle Pottery in Stanardsville, Maybelle’s Market in Dyke and the Greene County Farmers Market on Saturday mornings are all good places to start.