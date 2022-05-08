Tech Center hosts CTE signing day

William Monroe High School (WMHS) hosted Career and Technical Education (CTE) Signing Day on Monday, May 2.
This event, which was greatly expanded this year to include students from every CTE subject, provides graduating seniors who are pursuing careers in CTE beyond high school the opportunity to showcase their commitments. Similar to high school athletes who sign letters of intent to play sports at colleges and universities, students who are moving directly into the workforce are able to sign letters of commitment to companies who have hired them to work directly after graduation.
The event also provided students who have been accepted into trade schools, community colleges and four-year universities with the intention of studying CTE fields the opportunity to sign letters of commitment indicating their intention to pursue related occupations that require furthering their education in order to obtain employment in their desired CTE field.
Forty-two seniors signed letters of commitment to workforce, trade schools, community colleges, and four-year universities, which took place prior to the student athlete signing event in the WMHS football stadium.