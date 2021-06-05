“Tails and Tales” at the Greene County Library

“We use the theme for book displays and often have programs related to the theme in the summer,” Reese said. “I do look forward to summer reading each year, and I think all library staff feel the same. Lots of students we may not see during the school year will come in during the summer, because without school, kids and teens have more time for reading, especially pleasure reading.”

Family members should each fill out individual sheets, but working together is certainly encouraged. Children and teens can earn sidewalk chalk or carabiner light-up pens and adults can earn free gift books. The grand prize will be a drawing for a $50 Barnes & Noble gift card, with one winner in each age category at each library branch to be selected after Aug. 31.

“The summer reading kickoff is normally a huge sort of street fair in the parking lot of the Greene County Library just before school lets out,” Reese said. “It is an enormous amount of fun for staff to put this on, and we are sad that we won’t be having one this year due to the pandemic. … We are looking forward to the day when we can get back to in-person programming at the library.”