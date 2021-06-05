“Tails and Tales” at the Greene County Library

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library summer reading program began June 1
The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library system is kicking off its annual summer reading program this week with three challenges for children, teens and adults. The program runs from June 1 to Aug. 31 with prizes available for each challenge and a grand prize winner to be drawn from participants at each library branch at the end of August.
“Reading is one of the most important activities students can stay involved with over the summer,” said Greene County Library branch manager Ginny Reese. “Reading contributes to better reading fluency, increased vocabulary and to background knowledge about all kinds of things. Reading also contributes to … understanding of self and the world. I do think that participating in summer reading can help students do some catching up before restarting a more normal school year this fall.”
Challenge sheets are available at the Greene County Library or can be downloaded at jmrl.org/pr-summer-reading.htm, with options such as visiting the local library, reading outside, learning about an animal habitat and much more. On each sheet, you can check off any five challenges to earn a prize for that challenge and a chance at the grand prize—completing 10 or more challenges will earn you a second entry for each sheet.
This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales” and many of the challenge options involve learning about—or reading to—pets and other animals.
“We use the theme for book displays and often have programs related to the theme in the summer,” Reese said. “I do look forward to summer reading each year, and I think all library staff feel the same. Lots of students we may not see during the school year will come in during the summer, because without school, kids and teens have more time for reading, especially pleasure reading.”
Family members should each fill out individual sheets, but working together is certainly encouraged. Children and teens can earn sidewalk chalk or carabiner light-up pens and adults can earn free gift books. The grand prize will be a drawing for a $50 Barnes & Noble gift card, with one winner in each age category at each library branch to be selected after Aug. 31.
“The summer reading kickoff is normally a huge sort of street fair in the parking lot of the Greene County Library just before school lets out,” Reese said. “It is an enormous amount of fun for staff to put this on, and we are sad that we won’t be having one this year due to the pandemic. … We are looking forward to the day when we can get back to in-person programming at the library.”
While the Greene Library will not be holding an in-person summer reading kickoff event this year, the library is once again open to the public without requiring appointments or health screenings. Masks are still required indoors and capacity is limited, and curbside pickup is still available for those who prefer by calling (434) 985-5227.
“We are very excited to have the front doors open again, and it is getting busier,” Reese said. “Children who learn to enjoy reading early are in a position to entertain themselves for the rest of their lives, so it contributes to personal self-sufficiency and happiness over a lifetime. I wish that every child had a parent who would encourage and help that child to spend time reading; having a great local library is a huge boost to
making that possible.”
Completed forms can be submitted at jmrl.org/summer, in person at the Greene County Library or by calling your local branch, and prizes can be picked up at the Greene County Library, which is located at 222 Main St. in Stanardsville. The library has also moved back to its pre-pandemic hours: Mondays and Tuesdays from 12-8 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The new children’s specialist will also be starting a “Raising Readers” virtual live storytime for ages 3-5 on Wednesday mornings in June. Visit www.jmrl.org/br-greene.htm for information or to register your child.
The summer reading program is one of many activities sponsored by the Friends of the Library organization in Charlottesville; to learn more, visit jmrlfriends.org.