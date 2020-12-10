Swenson steps down at GRACE

After nine years as the executive director of the Greene Alliance of Church/Community Efforts (GRACE), Doris Swenson is retiring and GRACE needs someone to stand at the helm in its mission to help residents.
“Rhonda Oliver had been director since 2005 when GRACE opened and in 2011 she needed to step down,” Swenson said. “I took over as director in July 2011, so there have been only two directors in its history.”
GRACE assists people who are either below or just above the poverty level, Swenson said. Everyone who works for GRACE is a volunteer.
“We can’t afford to pay people and I wish we could because that would open up the pool to a bigger selection of people,” Swenson said. “But, we just can’t.”
GRACE helps people in need in a myriad of ways—from helping with overdue utility bills to covering rent or medications for a client. Additionally, the group puts together household and hygiene item bags for its clients to help offset the cost of the items, which cannot be purchased using food stamps.
“The goal of GRACE is to empower residents by offering a hand-up, not a hand-out,” Swenson said.
The stimulus package and utility shut off moratorium helped at the onset of the pandemic; however, GRACE has noticed an increase in the number of clients since those have run out.
“I’m just so proud of this county because people step up and help their neighbors, which is what we all should be doing anyway,” she said. “It’s a good example of loving your neighbor and I’m just so thankful that people are stepping up and helping.”
GRACE was formed out of the Greene County Ministerial Association, which until 2005 operated to meet the needs of Greene residents. However, in early 2005 a steering committee was formed to find the best way to utilize church funds and outside organizations to reach people in crisis situations. GRACE was formed as a nonprofit organization that collects donations from churches, community groups, businesses and individuals and then screens the needs of the applicants.
“The ideal person to be director is someone who, number 1, has a heart for mission and a heart for what GRACE does—you cannot teach that,” Swenson said. “It would also be ideal if we had someone with a business background, who is computer literate and who enjoys being with people and talking to people because I get asked to go to churches or groups to talk about GRACE. Everything else I can teach them.”
Swenson said one thing she’s enjoyed is just talking to people—from the clients to the volunteers to the community as a whole.
“But the thing that surprised me is how, just when we needed a certain amount of money, that it just showed up; God provided it,” Swenson said. “And I can tell you, I can tell you, there have been so many times when we needed an exact amount of money like $500 or $600 and we didn’t have the money, but we told the person we would help them. And before the end of the day, we got the exact amount we needed—the exact amount.”
Swenson has been the running GRACE and also managing the Another Time Around Thrift Store in Stanardsville, which helps raise funds for GRACE, and it’s gotten to be too much. She will continue on managing the thrift store, which opened almost three years ago, she said.
The thrift store has raised approximately $60,000 for GRACE in the past year, she noted.
“If COVID had hit us without the thrift shop, we would have had to shut the doors,” Swenson said. “If we shut the doors of GRACE, there are a lot of people who are going to be suffering financially. A lot of elderly people who are on fixed incomes are our clients or young families who are just getting started and are underemployed. A lot of our families do not have proper transportation so that limits what the kinds of jobs and where they can work, which holds them down in the lower level earning brackets, oftentimes. It’s not that they don’t want to work; it’s just that they don’t have the resources to move ahead.”
GRACE needs additional volunteers, including case workers in the office and people to work at the thrift store or people to pick up furniture and large appliances from the homes of those who are donating them.
“I just pray that volunteers will continue to bless GRACE whether I am here or not,” Swenson said.
Donations of household paper products, household cleaners and toiletry items can be brought to the GRACE office at 329 Main St. in Stanardsville, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Items can be donated to the thrift store while it’s open on Wednesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items cannot be left out in front of either location.
Financial donations can be made online at www.greenealliance.org or checks can be sent to GRACE, P.O. Box 513, Stanardsville VA 22973. You can also support GRACE by selecting it as your charity of choice on Amazon Smile—a portion of all sales will be donated to the charity selected if you shop through smile.amazon.com Another Time Around is located at 8269 Spotswood Trail, Stanardsville.
“Yes, I will miss it, but I have been blessed to be the executive director for as long as I have been,” Swenson said. “It’s time to open it up so somebody else can get that
blessing.”
