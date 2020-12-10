Swenson steps down at GRACE

“I’m just so proud of this county because people step up and help their neighbors, which is what we all should be doing anyway,” she said. “It’s a good example of loving your neighbor and I’m just so thankful that people are stepping up and helping.”

GRACE was formed out of the Greene County Ministerial Association, which until 2005 operated to meet the needs of Greene residents. However, in early 2005 a steering committee was formed to find the best way to utilize church funds and outside organizations to reach people in crisis situations. GRACE was formed as a nonprofit organization that collects donations from churches, community groups, businesses and individuals and then screens the needs of the applicants.

“The ideal person to be director is someone who, number 1, has a heart for mission and a heart for what GRACE does—you cannot teach that,” Swenson said. “It would also be ideal if we had someone with a business background, who is computer literate and who enjoys being with people and talking to people because I get asked to go to churches or groups to talk about GRACE. Everything else I can teach them.”

Swenson said one thing she’s enjoyed is just talking to people—from the clients to the volunteers to the community as a whole.