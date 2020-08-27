SUMC’s new pastor grateful for warm community welcome, the mountains

Devon Maust Earle, the new pastor at Stanardsville United Methodist Church (SUMC), is feeling grateful despite the challenges that the novel coronavirus pandemic has brought this year. She moved from Alexandria where she was associate pastor at Fairlington United Methodist Church.

“I’m so grateful for how welcoming the people of Greene and of this church are,” Earle said. “Moving from Northern Virginia, I’ve been surprised over and over how helpful people are and how everyone was just so welcoming from the beginning.”

Earle, assigned by the bishop, began her post July 1 at SUMC after former Pastor Chuck Winner retired after several years in Stanardsville.

“Having a lot of restrictions in place, it’s been hard to get to know the community,” she said. “I’ve gotten to know them through Tuesday’s Table, those who come to that, and I’ve gotten to know our church through phone calls and things, but I’m looking forward to really getting to know Stanardsville when we’re able to and when we can have our festivals again. I’m really grateful for the (Greene County Farm and Livestock show) last weekend and seeing the community again. One of my big goals is getting to know the community, connecting and finding ways that (SUMC) can continue to be a presence in this community.”

Earle said she’s been impressed with the way the churches in Greene County and with GRACE have worked together during the pandemic.

“People are continuing to love and serve their neighbors,” she said. “And a way SUMC is doing that is Tuesday’s Table. We’ve been so grateful to Shawn (Hayes), who has helped that continue through the pandemic. I really love the small-town feel of Stanardsville and the way a lot of people know one another. It is really a nice community feel and moving from a bigger place to a smaller place, I’m just really appreciating that.”