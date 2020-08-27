SUMC’s new pastor grateful for warm community welcome, the mountains

Devon Maust Earle, the new pastor at Stanardsville United Methodist Church (SUMC), is feeling grateful despite the challenges that the novel coronavirus pandemic has brought this year. She moved from Alexandria where she was associate pastor at Fairlington United Methodist Church.
“I’m so grateful for how welcoming the people of Greene and of this church are,” Earle said. “Moving from Northern Virginia, I’ve been surprised over and over how helpful people are and how everyone was just so welcoming from the beginning.”
Earle, assigned by the bishop, began her post July 1 at SUMC after former Pastor Chuck Winner retired after several years in Stanardsville.
“Having a lot of restrictions in place, it’s been hard to get to know the community,” she said. “I’ve gotten to know them through Tuesday’s Table, those who come to that, and I’ve gotten to know our church through phone calls and things, but I’m looking forward to really getting to know Stanardsville when we’re able to and when we can have our festivals again. I’m really grateful for the (Greene County Farm and Livestock show) last weekend and seeing the community again. One of my big goals is getting to know the community, connecting and finding ways that (SUMC) can continue to be a presence in this community.”
Earle said she’s been impressed with the way the churches in Greene County and with GRACE have worked together during the pandemic.
“People are continuing to love and serve their neighbors,” she said. “And a way SUMC is doing that is Tuesday’s Table. We’ve been so grateful to Shawn (Hayes), who has helped that continue through the pandemic. I really love the small-town feel of Stanardsville and the way a lot of people know one another. It is really a nice community feel and moving from a bigger place to a smaller place, I’m just really appreciating that.”
Earle said one of the things she’s most excited about is Stanardsville Station, the coffee shop that SUMC is opening on Main Street.
“It will allow our church to connect with our community,” Earle said. “I’m hoping that there are some ways that we can also connect with the students at Piedmont Virginia Community College with that space as another study space for them, a space for them to use the internet and just a good space for the community to gather.”
Unfortunately, COVID-19 has kept it from opening.
Earle said one issue she heard from congregants in Northern Virginia was the loneliness that comes from it being a transient area.
“It’s hard to connect in a busy world,” she said. “I think we’ve seen through many studies how important it is to be present in one another’s lives.”
In her six years, Earle has really developed a passion for ministry, she said.
“One of the greatest gifts of ministry is being invited into the raw moments of people’s lives,” she said. “I have interned and ministered to people of all ages—from working in a children’s home to doing youth, young adult and higher adult ministry for the Virginia Conference of the United Methodist Church, to doing an internship at Duke University Hospital. I really enjoy being present with people in various seasons of life and look forward to connecting with people of all ages, backgrounds, abilities and life experiences at Stanardsville, as well.”
She’s hoping to learn of any needs from the community the more she gets to know people.
“I am passionate about social justice. As I have listened to this community I have learned that a key justice issue is affordable housing,” she said. “I look forward to working with the community to advocate for more places that people can afford to live.”
Earle said the church is currently worshiping online, using Zoom and YouTube, and gathering in small groups where social distancing is possible.
“The worship looks so different … we’re not gathering together and the community being together is such an important part of worship,” she said. “We’re exploring when we will be able to gather together again, but it will look different than it used to. And I’ve just been calling people and talking to them on the phone, listening to each other’s stories and connecting at a time when our country, our world, is having to live apart from one another. I’m reminding people that they’ll have to remind me of their names when I see their faces.”
She said as Christians they’re called to gather in community and share God’s love, to share God’s presence with one another and right now that might be a phone call.
This is not the first time Earle’s been in the region. Her first internship was at Crozet United Methodist Church.
“I am excited to be in the mountains. One of the places that I am most aware of God’s presence is in nature,” Earle said. “In Northern Virginia, I worked with Beth Norcross, a professor at Wesley Seminary, to create the Spirituality in Nature Group, which met for monthly walks outdoors. These walks involved group and individual spiritual practices that made all of us more aware of God’s presence and invited us to pause in the world and notice what was around us. I am looking forward to the opportunity to gather with people in this community for similar walks.”
Earle’s husband, Robert, is a special education teacher at Ivy Creek in Charlottesville. Myra, their Cairn Terrier, is adjusting to the move.
“I think something that we’re loving is more outdoor space,” she said. “We’re hikers and rock climbers and love the outdoors. There is so much green space to be able to explore. In Northern Virginia when you went outside you had to wear a mask. Our dog is loving more space, too.”
More information about SUMC’s worship opportunities is available at www.stanardsvilleumc.org.
