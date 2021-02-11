Students’ struggle amid pandemic

“We’ve talked to them when they’ve been in labor, we’ve talked to them as they’ve been going through COVID themselves or other family members experiencing COVID—to varying degrees from asymptomatic to very, very ill and hospitalized,” Hissong said. “We’ve talked with families about how to discipline their students, and I feel like that conversation came after we built some pretty strong relationships to where they really felt like we saw them as partners. We do see parents as our partners in this; our collaboration with them as learning coaches has been more important than ever, and their empathy for what we do has grown.”

Overwhelmingly, the family response to the efforts of Baran and others has been positive.

“What I’ve learned through all of this is we have to meet our families where they are, and right now our families are at home,” Baran said. “My experience has been nothing but positive; our families are so grateful when we come to them. I will say that home visits quickly became the most rewarding part of my work.”

With school board budget season under way, many administrators are focused on how to fund positions for more caring individuals like Baran in the school system so they can address the needs that they know will be greater than ever when all students return to in-person learning in the coming year.