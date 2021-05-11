State superintendent visits Ruckersville Elementary School

On Friday, April 30, State Superintendent Dr. James Lane visited Ruckersville Elementary School to learn about the COVID-19 mitigation strategies that have allowed Greene County Schools to remain open all year. The schools’ efforts have ensured all K-5 students in the division have had the option to attend school in-person five days a week, and Lane felt this was a great opportunity to share Greene’s example with other divisions across the state.

“When I became state superintendent three years ago, I made a commitment to visit every school in Virginia, and I’m about to finish that,” Lane said after the tour. “I’m excited to be in Greene County today. I saw some amazing teaching going on. Greene has been in-person five days a week since the beginning of the school year, and you can tell that they’re really pros at all the things that you have to do to keep students safe, especially in the pandemic.”

During the school tour, Lane and Greene County Superintendent Dr. Andrea Whitmarsh visited in-person classrooms, virtual classrooms and even an outdoor classroom that utilized new sitting desks provided by the school. Lane also had the opportunity to view a video that has been created to showcase some of the accomplishments of the schools in the past year—available on the division website at greenecountyschools.com.