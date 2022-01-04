 Skip to main content
Stanardsville Streetscape moves forward
Stanardsville Streetscape moves forward

Main Street Construction
Kathleen Borrelli

Those who live in or commute through downtown Stanardsville will no doubt have noticed the orange traffic barrels and construction workers blocking half of the north side of Main Street, which signify that work is indeed underway for Phase II of the Streetscape Improvement project.

In a letter from late November, Stanardsville Mayor Gary Lowe informed local residents that the work being done by M&F Concrete, Inc. will continue through December as long as the good weather holds and expects to be finished by spring 2022.

The project includes extending the sidewalks from Celt Road west to Pioneer Bank at the Great Valu shopping center, and on the east side from Rectory Lane to Greene Pharmacy. This work was funded by VDOT grants and includes installation of 21 new streetlights, stormwater drainage repairs, landscaping and a new pedestrian bridge across Mitchell Creek at the east end.

“These sidewalk improvements will make the town more pedestrian-friendly, safer and improve its appearance,” said Mayor Lowe in the letter. “Hopefully, it will attract more businesses to serve our residents. I’m sure you will join me in celebrating its completion.”

Detailed plans are available at Town Hall; contact Roy Dye at (434) 409-5796 to view them or visit www.stanardsville.org/phase-ii-streetscape-improvements for more details.

