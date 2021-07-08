Stanardsville Station set to open July 12

“The world is a lot smaller than you think, and you can make it even smaller than that if you just reach out and talk to different folks,” he said. “When I’m sitting in a restaurant and see somebody at a table, if I’m drawn to them in any way, I’ll speak to them. When I’m going in and out of Miranda’s (Grill), I speak to everybody that’s at a table between me and the door, and I’ve met a lot of different people that come in there on a regular basis. … It’s just part of who I am and it’s part of what we’re called to do as Christians.”

Warren has been volunteering with SUMC for many years, serving as a trustee chair, lay speaker and substitute pastor and now as director of Stanardsville Station. He will be on hand during operating hours to keep the coffee pods stocked, the Keurig full of water and to just chat with anyone who might happen to be stopping by or calling to book the meeting room.

“I’ve been around since Moby Dick was a minnow, so I’ve dealt with just about every issue you can either in regular life or out with the American Legion Post,” said Warren, who is a Vietnam veteran. “(The Station) is another way for me to meet the people in the community to establish relationships, meet them where they are and see what’s going on in their lives and if some way I can assist.”