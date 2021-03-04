Special Ed is extra challenge during a pandemic

Editor’s note: this is part three in an ongoing series about meeting the needs of students during the pandemic.
Whether they’re attending school virtually or in person during the pandemic, all students have faced unprecedented challenges in the past year—but some more than others. According to the most recent Greene County School Board budget report, there are 421 students with disabilities in the county’s public school system this year—that is more than 14% of total enrollment.
Supporting this population during the challenging school year has taken quite a bit of planning, according to Greene County Public Schools (GCPS) Director of Special Services Dr. Wendy Mitchem.
“Each student’s team met prior to the start of the school year,” Mitchem said. “If we did not feel that virtual instruction was the appropriate format, we said it and we asked those parents to consider letting their kids come in (for) the in-person format. … We also knew that in some instances, virtual would be OK for students.”
For each individual student, needs and supports were discussed based on the selected learning method to ensure they were able to be as successful as possible.
“We tweaked and adjusted and talked through the supports that might have worked for a student in person but would need to be adjusted for virtual learning,” Mitchem said. “We put supports in place to—even on asynchronous days—call or Zoom with kids to help them plan their schedule for the day, those organizational types of supports.”
In addition to scheduling support, Mitchem said some students benefit from small-group work or additional specialized instruction in literacy.
“A lot of purposeful strategic planning went in to how we scheduled, what supports were needed and how we could continue to execute,” she said. “We constantly progress monitor, because I can tell you that for our students with disabilities, we’ve met on some kids four, five, six times since September—continually adjusting their plans as the school year progresses to meet the need.”
Not all special education students have been able to make it work with the structure of school this year. According to the Feb. 10 school board meeting, the number of students with disabilities is slightly lower than in past years. Mitchem said this is because some have been placed in other facilities since the onset of the pandemic.
“Those students, over the course of the closure in the spring, have been placed through parental agreements with Region Ten or … have been placed outside of the home through foster care prevention or foster care social services,” she said. “We’ve had some students choose to homeschool, but the biggest jump has been in the number of students in places—not for educational reasons—being served in private residential settings and acute treatment centers.”
For some families, the choice of whether to send their child to school in person was a balancing act between the needs of the child and of the family. Stanardsville mother of two Christine Kaiser said the decision was not an easy one.
“My kids won’t sit still long enough at home to accomplish assignments—there are no consequences or incentives that work to get them to do their tasks,” she said. “I am in a high-risk category for COVID, so I didn’t want to send them in person, but I really had no choice because they need to learn and it wasn’t going to happen at home for us.”
Maren Kaiser, who suffers from sensory issues and ADHD, is in second grade at Nathanael Green Elementary School (NGES) and her younger sister Elorie attends Nathanael Greene Primary School (NGPS).
“The eldest, Maren, has bitten and chewed holes through every single mask, every day, accruing a ton of financial cost to keep replacing masks for her,” Kaiser said. She noted that the younger girl has no apparent issues with wearing a mask.
For children with disabilities in public schools, Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) and 504 plans outline the specific supports, adaptations or related services that will remove barriers for the student during the school day. These supports are provided at no cost to families through the school system and are reviewed at least annually with school staff and parents.
According to NGES Assistant Principal Regina Hissong, the meetings with families prior to the start of the 2020-21 school year have led to an increased understanding of how these supports work.
“We needed to find creative ways of making these things happen or be replicable at home,” Hissong said. “For example, when a student has a 504 plan that calls for accommodations like close proximity to the teacher or extended time for work … the parent is learning what those terms mean and also how to implement them at home. The way that the instruction rolls out a lot of times can be controlled by the parent—they’re the ones putting those supports in place, so being ready to coach them and patiently waiting for them to learn has been really essential.”
For in-person learners, kids having less social time and less physical movement during the day (due to COVID-19 prevention measures) have been offset by extra breaks and recess. For kids who are learning virtually, teachers have reminded parents that it’s still important to allow those kids time to take breaks, especially if the majority of their day is spent in front of a computer screen.
“There’s breaks built in throughout the virtual day, but we’ve had to really be direct with learning coaches and remind them that that’s not a time to relax—it’s a time to be active,” Hissong said. “So for example, when a student has a break from virtual learning, they shouldn’t plop down on the couch and watch TV—they need to run around with their siblings, run around with the dog, go play outside or ride their bike in the driveway a little bit. Coaching parents to really think about it like that has helped them support their learners a little bit more effectively because we had a lot of really lethargic students that would come back in the afternoon because they’ve sat in front of a screen or a TV, so we really had to look critically at those kinds of things.”
According to Hissong, in some situations the school has been able to provide materials to virtual families such as Therabands, which are a ribbon of stretchy material often used for physical therapy.
“There’s been a lot of parents who are trying to figure out ways for their kids to be mobile in their spot in front of the computer,” she said. “Stuff like Therabands that we would typically have in the classroom for teachers, we’ve just asked the parents, ‘do you have a chair in your house where we could give you some of this Theraband stuff and the kids could kind of bounce in that,’ or just little things that they can play with that are fidgety … those are some of the innate things that educators would do in the classroom, but teaching parents those tools has been really important.”
School social worker Sarah Baran has worked one-on-one in home visits to students to troubleshoot issues with virtual learning since accepting the position of School Community Liaison with the county.
“We have a sixth-grade student with some learning difficulty, and I showed up early on to help her engage,” Baran said in a presentation to the school board Dec. 9. “For this student, virtual learning was much like ordering a new bookshelf from IKEA—it comes in all the pieces and it comes with a set of directions that’s hard to decipher. For this student, it’s like having all the pieces spread out in front of you and the directions are there, but you can’t read the directions no matter how hard you study them.”
In addition to managing individual situations as they arise, part of Baran’s work in visiting virtual families has included delivering supplies and adaptive materials as IEP and 504 plan meetings were held and needs were identified for visual schedules or other supplies.
For sixth grade virtual special education teacher Alison Lotterhos, managing a group of a dozen students this year has meant attending each of their four core classes with them (history, language arts, math and science) and tracking each child’s goals and paperwork as it relates to their in-school special services.
“For many of my students, virtual learning is going really well,” she said. “There aren’t hallway transitions and they have the same special educator—me—with them for all four of their core classes, so it’s nice to have that consistency during these crazy times.”
Lotterhos said she’s been able to build really special relationships with each of her charges and their families this year, even more so than in a normal school year.
“I could tell very early on this year that my students craved a schedule and time with their peers,” she said. “Virtual learning provides a less stressful environment for students who are able to organize themselves and remain motivated. We definitely have students struggling with it, though … is it stress from what’s going on? Is it lack of motivation? Having a disability is a huge hurdle in and of itself, so adding all of these other factors just makes it so much harder for these students.”
Overall, Lotterhos has been happy with the way virtual learning has been organized and feels that having a single “point person” for those students to reach out to has been key.
“I know what their expectations are with each class and I can communicate with my team on how we may need to adjust expectations with assignments,” she said. “Having a strong virtual team who communicates regularly to adjust as needed has been a game-changer for this year and it’s why I know these students have been successful overall.”
As we look towards the future of education, Lotterhos thinks one of the biggest lessons to come out of 2020 is the impact of internet access on student success.
“The biggest challenge related to COVID-19 and virtual learning is realizing how unreliable our internet service here in Greene County is for many of our students,” she said. “Fast, reliable internet can no longer be viewed as an indulgent utility—it’s a necessary way of life for us now and will likely continue to be.”
Mother of four Leslie Napier says she set up a strong internet connection when she made the decision to run her business from home many years ago. That resource has proved invaluable with two children learning in the all-virtual format this year—Blake is in fifth grade at William Monroe Middle School and Kaitlyn is a senior in the high school. Her third child is homeschooled and the fourth is a freshman in college.
“Blake has autism and I’m lucky to get him to wear shoes, much less something over his face, so that was kind of not an option for him,” said Napier of their decision to do virtual school this year. “And then because we were doing virtual for him, it just made sense to do virtual for Kaitlyn as well.”
With the social distancing requirements in the school buildings this year, the fifth-graders have been housed in the middle school building. Napier said she felt that was one more significant change that would have been difficult for her son to manage if he attended in person.
“The reason that I worked from home to begin with is because of Blake—just me needing to be available for him on a regular basis, even when he was in school before COVID,” Napier said. “I just don’t sleep anymore—I work from five until 8:30 when he goes to school and then I get back to work at two o’clock when he’s done with school. I do have the luxury of having that flexibility.”
Luckily, Blake has been incredibly successful with the virtual learning environment, thanks to the support of his mom and teachers.
“At the beginning, we had a little bit of a struggle because he doesn’t like to be on camera—he never likes his photo taken or anything like that, so that’s always kind of been a trigger for him,” Napier said. “We had a meeting with his teacher and he is in the Zoom meetings, but he does not show his face unless he’s talking. But he’s on Zoom all day, like the rest of the students, and I am with him all day while he’s on as well so I’m able to monitor everything. Everything with COVID obviously has been a big change, which makes it very difficult for a child with autism, so having him home and in his environment … where he thrives has definitely been positive for him.”
Napier has said the layout of the Canvas platform has been useful in providing a visual schedule for her son, who thrives on structure.
“Blake is a tech nerd, so he would much rather be on a computer than writing, and so being able to do all of his work on a computer has been really nice for him,” she said. “The only time it becomes a struggle is if his teacher is out, because they’re supposed to join with another class and Blake doesn’t do well with that because it’s a change. So he just doesn’t get on Zoom those days and he just does his list of activities on Canvas … any time we’ve had an issue with something, Blake’s teacher and administrators have been great with setting up a meeting during office hours to discuss it and figure out a plan that works for all of us.”
Napier wanted to thank the wonderful teachers who have really understood and worked with her son throughout his school year.
“I’ve always been super involved with everything with him, but I would say that I have really been heard with anything and everything that I’ve needed support with from the schools (this year) more so than even in the past,” she said. “The transition from home to school has always been difficult for us anyway—I take Blake to school because he will fight and he will run … but once he gets to school he is fine. I don’t have high expectations for it being smooth when we do return because he’s been home for so long.”
One of the biggest things Napier said she has learned this year is that sometimes it is OK to decide that a given assignment or class is just not going to work for her child.
“I am very much a believer that I am my children’s parent, I know what’s best for them and I set the rules, so if something’s just not working for us or Blake’s just having a bad day, I’m OK with just shutting the computer down and (deciding) we’ll do this when we’re having a better time,” she said. “I think a lot of parents get super stressed over … the way it’s supposed to be. I’m OK with saying, we don’t have to follow the rules today. We’re just going to have a mental health day and we’ll try again tomorrow.”
The ability to have grace in accepting mental health limitations is one many across the world have learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Napier said she believes that losing one day of school here or there—whether for the child’s needs or for an emergency asynchronous learning snow day—will not be a major setback in the long run.
“Every time we’ve had a snow day my kids have played out in the snow until they’re tired … and then we get their work caught up,” she said. “That’s just kind of been the thing that’s been the best for us.”
When thinking about the future of education and plans to make up for “learning loss” after kids return to in person school (expected by many for this fall), it is important that the lessons learned by parents and teachers during this challenging year are carried forward.
“Parents are already anxious because of middle school, but throw in the challenges of a pandemic, working from home, keeping their children motivated and organized, as well as any other social-emotional hurdles like the loss of a job, struggling to put food on the table and staying healthy … all of these issues are exacerbated by the pandemic,” Lotterhos said. “We need to always keep that at the forefront when we discuss the 2020-21 school year. Kids aren’t falling behind, in my opinion—we are all surviving the best we can and I can wholeheartedly tell you that I have seen some amazing progress.”