Special Ed is extra challenge during a pandemic

“Blake has autism and I’m lucky to get him to wear shoes, much less something over his face, so that was kind of not an option for him,” said Napier of their decision to do virtual school this year. “And then because we were doing virtual for him, it just made sense to do virtual for Kaitlyn as well.”

With the social distancing requirements in the school buildings this year, the fifth-graders have been housed in the middle school building. Napier said she felt that was one more significant change that would have been difficult for her son to manage if he attended in person.

“The reason that I worked from home to begin with is because of Blake—just me needing to be available for him on a regular basis, even when he was in school before COVID,” Napier said. “I just don’t sleep anymore—I work from five until 8:30 when he goes to school and then I get back to work at two o’clock when he’s done with school. I do have the luxury of having that flexibility.”

Luckily, Blake has been incredibly successful with the virtual learning environment, thanks to the support of his mom and teachers.