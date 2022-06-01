Solarize Piedmont initiative runs through June 30

To the average homeowner, solar energy may seem like a good idea, but its hard to know where to start. As part of its annual Solarize Piedmont campaign, two local nonprofit advocacy groups hope to provide answers and a clearer path for those seeking to implement alternative energy.

Solarize Piedmont 2022 is co-headed by the Piedmont Environmental Council (PEC) and the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP) with the purpose of promoting and facilitating each step of obtaining a solar energy system for homeowners and small business owners. The campaign runs from April 1 through June 30.

For those who are curious about going solar “this is a great way to get that proposal and feel confident that you’ve had a pre-vetted installer with pre-negotiated pricing,” says PEC Director of Outreach and Communications Bri West.

The campaign is an auxiliary of SolarizeVA, LEAP’s initiative throughout Virginia encouraging individuals to convert to solar energy by simplifying the process and negotiating a reduced cost. The campaign also supports the Virginia Clean Economy Act, to reach carbon neutrality in the Commonwealth by 2050.

The program encompasses the nine-county region focused by the PEC, which includes Orange, Madison, Greene, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Fauquier, Loudon, Clarke, Albemarle and the City of Charlottesville.

Solarize Piedmont’s first campaign was in 2014. In the seven years since, PEC and LEAP have facilitated the installation of more than 700 solar power systems, producing more than 6.3 megawatts and valuing more than $17 million.

The campaign has seen increased interest from homeowners year by year. This year’s campaign has as many members signed on in a three-week span as last year’s entire three-month window had.

Through its education process, LEAP aims to answer the more common questions asked by interested homeowners.

“There’s a couple frequently asked questions,” said LEAP Solarize Program Manager Katie VanLangen. The most common, she says, are:

‘Do I need to replace my roof before I get solar?’

“Typically, if your roof is older than 10 years old, we do recommend at least having your roof checked out,” she says.

‘How much is it going to cost?’

The cost of solar varies based on factors including house size, potential energy production and the energy needs of individual households (based on the homeowners’ year-long electricity payments before installing a solar energy system), according to VanLangen.

“Our goal is really just to make everything as easy as possible,” says VanLangen. “We know there are a lot of barriers that go into solar.”

One such barrier is the upfront cost when purchasing a solar energy system.

“Through our program, we estimate that, with our discounted pricing, which is 10 to 20% below market rates, a system would cost between $10,000 and $25,000,” says VanLangen. “There is a 26% solar income tax credit that’s available this year.”

The investment typically pays itself off within eight to 11 years, says VanLangen.

The discounted cost is achieved through a competitive bid process. LEAP issues a request for proposals to area installers. Solar energy companies who submit bids are then evaluated based on location, pricing, equipment, warranties and years in business, said VanLangen.

“Because it’s time-limited, the installers will put out a lower-than-normal price,” says West. “There are a lot of installers out there and this is to help you feel comfortable that you’re finding a reputable installer with a good price.”

The installers chosen for 2022’s campaign are Prospect Solar, located in Sterling, and Virtue Solar, based in Madison County.

If interested, time is of the essence, as the 26% tax credit rate is expected to drop to 22% by the end of the year, and likely to completely phase out by 2024, according to LEAP.

LEAP offers virtual information sessions, which can be found by visiting www.solarizeva.org/events.

To learn more or to sign up, visit www.pecva.org/solarize.