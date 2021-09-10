SEPTEMBER 11, 2001: 20 YEARS LATER

“Once my son was at daycare, I was sitting on my sofa watching the news and they interrupted by going to a live stream of the World Trade Center,” recalled Susan Duckworth, Clerk of the Greene County Circuit Court. “I stared at the TV seeing a skyscraper burning and couldn’t even process that America was being attacked. … In the days that passed, the Daily Progress printed an American flag in the newspaper and people taped them inside their windows. Everyone was focused on the bars and stripes and the horror and dismay that had become so relevant in an entire country’s eyes.”

“Some of us have the advantage—or the disadvantage, depending on your perspective—of truly remembering Dec. 7, 1941,” United States Del. George Broman wrote in an Op-Ed Sept. 20, 2001. “The speed with which the public became aware of events and their graphic details was much slower then, but the sequence of shock, disbelief, and then intense anger was the same. … The immediate response of our citizens has been the same anger, along with an immense outpouring of support and assistance, in every way imaginable. We still have our compassion and concern for those in distress, and we still have the drive to ‘do something.’ What must come next is the same public resolve and willing sacrifice seen in 1941, for the next months and years—the willingness to follow a new set of rules that may not be the most convenient for us, but that will advance the general safety of our world and rid of every last vestige of those who would do public harm.”