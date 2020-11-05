Scholastic book fair goes virtual

Nathanael Greene Primary and Elementary schools have teamed up for a virtual book fair this year to bring the joy of reading home. The fair is open through Nov. 12 and all purchases support the schools.

“The fair will connect your kids to notable books and inspiring characters, helping them become lifelong readers,” said Nathanael Greene Elementary School librarian Kim McInturff. “Kids and families love coming to our book fairs and supporting our libraries; in lieu of a physical fair … we decided the best thing would be to have an online fair together this year.”

An online interactive book list featuring over 6,000 products has been set up with free shipping on all book-only orders over $25. During the two weeks of the online fair, every purchase earns 25% in rewards for the school; purchases at other times in the year from the Scholastic site earn 2% rewards for the school.

A virtual fair created by Scholastic will bring the shopping experience home for kids to experience the joy of book cases, characters and more. Simply click to “walk” around the fair, exploring real book displays with clickable links to exclusive book trailers and curated reading lists for more than 200 new books and premium titles.