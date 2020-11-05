Scholastic book fair goes virtual

Nathanael Greene Primary and Elementary schools have teamed up for a virtual book fair this year to bring the joy of reading home. The fair is open through Nov. 12 and all purchases support the schools.
“The fair will connect your kids to notable books and inspiring characters, helping them become lifelong readers,” said Nathanael Greene Elementary School librarian Kim McInturff. “Kids and families love coming to our book fairs and supporting our libraries; in lieu of a physical fair … we decided the best thing would be to have an online fair together this year.”
An online interactive book list featuring over 6,000 products has been set up with free shipping on all book-only orders over $25. During the two weeks of the online fair, every purchase earns 25% in rewards for the school; purchases at other times in the year from the Scholastic site earn 2% rewards for the school.
A virtual fair created by Scholastic will bring the shopping experience home for kids to experience the joy of book cases, characters and more. Simply click to “walk” around the fair, exploring real book displays with clickable links to exclusive book trailers and curated reading lists for more than 200 new books and premium titles.
“There is a little of something for everyone from preschool through middle school age levels (and beyond),” McInturff said. “There is a holiday gift guide to help you make decisions, especially if you want to surprise a family member but don’t know what to pick out for them. For homeschoolers or for families learning at home, there is an At-Home Learning Resources tab with additional ideas and resources. If you miss the guidance from a librarian making suggestions on age-appropriate materials, then you can shop by grade level.”
There is no need to have a student enrolled in the school to participate in this virtual fair.
“One great suggestion is you can purchase eGift cards for your loved ones to select their own books,” said Nathanael Greene Primary School librarian Abigail Courtney. “Kids love having money to spend at the fair.”
To visit the book fair page specifically supporting Nathanael Greene, visit www.scholastic.com/bf/ngschools or navigate to scholastic.com/fair and select the school.
