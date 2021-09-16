Salute the Troops: Car show honors 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Wilcox has served as a veterinary technician with the Army for seven years (partly in Germany), and currently has 28 army dogs in her care between three separate bases. She and her husband dressed in their patriotic best in honor of the occasion.

The largest vehicle on the lot was a 2013 mine-resistant, ambush-protected armored rescue vehicle, currently on loan to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office from the military.

In the middle of the morning’s event, Sgt. Lucero gathered all military veterans, active duty service members and first responders around the stage for a moment of silence to honor the anniversary of 9/11 as well as the 13 service members recently killed in Afghanistan.

“Twenty years ago, we as a nation felt the effects of an attack on our homeland … a horror that took countless lives and set in motion wars that cost countless more,” Lucero said. “The tragedy of 9/11 and the atrocities that occurred that day could have easily been our nation’s downfall, but instead, like so many times before, we rallied together. … Let us not forget the sacrifices that have been made and are still being made today.”