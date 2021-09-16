Salute the Troops: Car show honors 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Car enthusiasts, active-duty and retired military personnel and first responders gathered in Stanardsville on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 for a car show in the parking lot of Nathanael Greene Primary School. Vehicles of all makes, models and years were on display, and visitors enjoyed raffle prizes, food trucks and music while voting for their favorite cars in several categories. Sgt. Marc Lucero led visitors in a tribute to service members in memory of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and a moment of silence for the service members recently killed in Afghanistan.
Car owners shared details on the car’s history and any customization done to the vehicle, while those with raffle tickets voted on their favorite car from each category for the “people’s choice” award. One particularly stunning purple 2016 Dodge Viper showcased an “automotive wrap,” which is like wallpaper for a vehicle. The original color was bright red, according to owner Damon, who added the wrap after purchasing the car five years ago.
While some enjoy customizing their vehicles with unique hood art or sparkling embellishment, a 1938 Ford Rat rod with an exposed engine had the exterior color listed as simply “rust.”
“We have some interior sparkle lights, too,” said Michaela Wilcox of Hampton Roads, whose 2020 indigo blue Dodge Charger has been customized with red and white sparkling stripes and blinking multi-colored LED lights around the headlights. “Where we’re from, everyone has them. We have everything that has lights on it, (but) no one else has lights here.”
Wilcox has served as a veterinary technician with the Army for seven years (partly in Germany), and currently has 28 army dogs in her care between three separate bases. She and her husband dressed in their patriotic best in honor of the occasion.
The largest vehicle on the lot was a 2013 mine-resistant, ambush-protected armored rescue vehicle, currently on loan to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office from the military.
In the middle of the morning’s event, Sgt. Lucero gathered all military veterans, active duty service members and first responders around the stage for a moment of silence to honor the anniversary of 9/11 as well as the 13 service members recently killed in Afghanistan.
“Twenty years ago, we as a nation felt the effects of an attack on our homeland … a horror that took countless lives and set in motion wars that cost countless more,” Lucero said. “The tragedy of 9/11 and the atrocities that occurred that day could have easily been our nation’s downfall, but instead, like so many times before, we rallied together. … Let us not forget the sacrifices that have been made and are still being made today.”
“Those who have served and those currently serving in the uniformed services of the United States are ever mindful that the sweetness of enduring peace has always been tainted by the bitterness of personal sacrifice,” Lucero continued. “They’re compelled to never forget that while we enjoy our daily pleasures, others have endured or may still be enduring the agonies of pain and internment.”
A “table of the fallen soldier” was decorated with symbols to represent military losses: white tablecloth for the purity of intention; a single rose signifying blood shed for freedom; a slice of lemon for their bitter fate; salt to remind us of the tears of families as they wait; an inverted glass as they cannot drink with us today; and an empty chair for those who are not here.
“We would like to thank our first responders and military members for their service in the last 20 years since 9/11,” Lucero said. “Your sacrifices are the reason we have our freedoms today. … Although things have been divided and the pandemic has shaken us, let us unite like we have so many times in the past and defeat our evils.”