S. River, Mt. Vernon bid farewell to pastor

The Greene County Charge—made up of South River and Mount Vernon United Methodist churches—held a joint outdoor service on Sunday, June 27, to say farewell to pastor Rev. Samuel R. Plymale.
Plymale is moving on to a church in White Hall and a new pastor, the Rev. Steve E. Chu, will begin covering both churches this weekend.
“I’m gonna remember each and every one of y’all,” the Rev. Plymale said.
Rev. Plymale read from the Book of Joshua, chapter 1 verses 6-9, telling his flock to be strong and courageous through the change.
“The Spirit is not done here in Greene County,” he said. “As a matter of fact, I wholeheartedly believe that we are seeing the beginnings of a movement in God’s kingdom here in Greene. And I implore each and every one of y’all in my heart of hearts to remain faithful to God, to remain faithful to our churches and to keep showing the face of Jesus Christ everywhere we go.”