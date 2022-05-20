Route 810 is now a scenic byway

In the 1960s the Virginia Assembly passed the State Scenic Highway and Virginia Byway Act; the law defined a Scenic Byway as a road having high aesthetic or cultural value that leads to or is within areas of historical, natural or recreational significance. Last fall, the Commonwealth Transportation Board designated a group of roads that wind from Crozet in Albemarle County through Greene County and end in the Town of Madison a scenic byway.

Starting in Albemarle County the new scenic byway starts at Route 240 from the,250 intersection to 810 in Crozet, 810 from Crozet across the Greene County line to 33 in Stanardsville, 230 from 33 in Stanardsville to the Madison County line and 29 and 626 from 29 to the intersection of 231 in Madison. The 41 miles of scenic byway provide views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah National Park and pass through three historic areas, Crozet, Stanardsville and Madison.

This is the first time a Greene County roadway has had the designation of being a scenic byway. Alan Yost, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for Greene County is enthusiastic about the opportunity to showcase Greene County’s rural countryside which is often overshadowed by the highly developed corridor along 29.

“This is Greene’s first scenic byway, our neighboring counties, Madison and Albemarle already have some,” said Yost. “It is significant because we have lots of beautiful countryside in our county that will be showcased by this byway. Shenandoah National Park is one of Virginia’s greatest assets that visitors enjoy from the ridge top. Coupled with Skyline Drive, the new Virginia Byway [810/230] completes a full loop from Crozet to Front Royal where guests can enjoy the Shenandoah National Park from the outside looking up. The views on this byway will provide guests with a wonderful panorama of the Blue Ridge Mountains and expose visitors to the rural agricultural foothills while passing through the historic towns of Crozet, Stanardsville, Madison, Sperryville, Washington, Flint Hill and Front Royal. The loop will take guests past five of the Blue Ridge Heritage Project’s memorials in Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Rappahannock and Warren Counties and provide access to some of the local attractions like wineries, breweries, farms and farmers’ markets.”

Becoming a scenic byway isn’t easy. First a town has to express interest to the Virginia Department of Transportation or the Department of Conservation and Recreation. The next step is an evaluation of the route. Everything from local zoning to traffic patterns to accident reports are considered along with the historic, natural and recreational significance. VDOT and DCR conduct an inspection and then town and local governments can hold public hearings and vote to support the project. Local governments are expected to have zoning or land use regulations in place to protect the long term aesthetic of the roadside. Once all that is done, the Commonwealth Transportation Board has to agree to designate the scenic byway before signs are erected and the road is added to the state maps as a scenic byway.

The route’s designation as a scenic byway isn’t expected to have a significant impact on traffic as the majority of drivers will continue to take the more major routes. The hope is that tourists wishing to slowly explore the region will have a beautiful view of the countryside while visiting local attractions like historical sites and local businesses. Yost noted that the byway will likely benefit Stanardsville businesses as there are not options for shopping or gas along the route other than in the historic villages.

While the designation is already in place and 810/230 is already on the state map as a scenic byway the signage is not yet in place. Yost expects the process will be completed later this summer.