RES students spread hope to help end school bullying

October was bullying prevention month in Virginia schools, and students at Ruckersville Elementary School participated in a variety of social-emotional learning activities designed to bring awareness to the issue of bullying. One such activity was a “walk to end bullying,” which consisted of a half-mile loop around the school campus lined with inspirational signs on themes of kindness and empathy.
“Bullying prevention month is my favorite month of the year and we’re doing some pretty cool things bringing the whole school together,” said school counselor Abigail Lawhorne during Greene County school board’s October meeting. “We’ve been selling t-shirts and bracelets with empathy and kindness themes and we’re donating all [the proceeds] to the National Bullying Prevention Center. We are doing a walk to end bullying and we are also going to do a fall festival for students just to show them that … we can still have fun despite all of the problems that we’re facing right now.”
According to Lawhorne, the walk was set up for the entire month of October and some classes completed the loop more than five times.
“Along the path there were inspirational signs that encouraged students to reflect upon the importance of kindness, empathy, respect and standing up for others,” Lawhorne said. “Our students are creating kindness chains; they are talking about igniting a chain reaction by spreading kindness to people and talking about how our actions affect others—and that’s a really important thing to develop that empathy.”
The school also hosted an art contest on themes of choosing kindness, rejecting stereotypes and standing up for others. “Kindness Grams” were distributed throughout the building and school counselors chose one student each day to be the daily kindness act “secret agent.” Each classroom also decorated its door for the theme and the Eagle Ambassadors created an anti-bullying themed bulletin board near the counseling office. At the conclusion of the month, the school hosted a fall festival to celebrate the students’ participation in the various events.
“Unfortunately, a lot of kids don’t have the supports that they need at home,” said board member Sharon Mack (Ruckersville District) in response to a public comment questioning the focus on emotional supports in school while students are falling behind academically. “A lot of people here do provide for their children and provide the supports to get them through their tough times, but a lot of kids don’t have that, and the only place that they do get it is at school. They’re not going to be able to learn their math and their science … if their mental health isn’t cared for as well. It is important.”