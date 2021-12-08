RES students spread hope to help end school bullying

The school also hosted an art contest on themes of choosing kindness, rejecting stereotypes and standing up for others. “Kindness Grams” were distributed throughout the building and school counselors chose one student each day to be the daily kindness act “secret agent.” Each classroom also decorated its door for the theme and the Eagle Ambassadors created an anti-bullying themed bulletin board near the counseling office. At the conclusion of the month, the school hosted a fall festival to celebrate the students’ participation in the various events.

“Unfortunately, a lot of kids don’t have the supports that they need at home,” said board member Sharon Mack (Ruckersville District) in response to a public comment questioning the focus on emotional supports in school while students are falling behind academically. “A lot of people here do provide for their children and provide the supports to get them through their tough times, but a lot of kids don’t have that, and the only place that they do get it is at school. They’re not going to be able to learn their math and their science … if their mental health isn’t cared for as well. It is important.”